Museveni names two of his ‘children’ murdered by UPC, why he forgave perpetrators

President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday doubled down on his age-old allegations, that two of his family members were murdered by President Milton Obote’s leadership during the NRA bush war that brought him to power.

The president in an impassioned speech offered a detailed clarification on his claims which he first made in the 1990s.

He also explained why he ultimately forgave the perpetrators, including former UPC Minister Chris Rwakasisi, who had been condemned to death.

The President's clarification came during the annual National Prayer Breakfast at State House Entebbe, held under the theme: “The Power of Forgiveness and Reconciliation.”

The Two Family Victims Identified

The President’s remarks were prompted by a powerful testimony from Chris Rwakasisi, who brought up the matter in his keynote address at the Prayer Breakfast.

Rwakasisi revealed while awaiting his death sentence in Luzira, he felt bitterness over what he perceived as false claims by Museveni.

“I asked myself how a person I had worked with could treat me like this. On campaign trails he (Museveni) often claimed that I killed his children. I wondered which children I killed because all his children, Muhoozi, Patience, Natasha and Diana were there.”

Clarifying the matter, President Museveni confirmed the historical claim was true but noted the victims were not his direct offspring.

“It is true that UPC killed our two children. It is true that UPC, Chris’ former group, killed very many people including my two children,” he said.

“One was called Kamu and another called Namara. They were not directly from myself and Mama (Janet) but they were our relatives. They were just students here in Kampala, staying in Nakulabye.”

The Internal Struggle Over Execution

Museveni then recounted the intense internal debate that preceded the pardon of Rwakasisi, detailing the moral and legal challenge of signing the execution order.

He noted that the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy Committee, composed of prominent lawyers, had suggested proceeding with the execution, a position reinforced by the families of Rwakasisi's victims, who wanted “the law to take its course.”

But the decision, he said,was only halted after a moment of spiritual guidance.

“I remember, when I got the documents, I went to my small office and prayed and asked God if he deserved the sentence or whether there was a mistake in his trial,” he said.

“Somehow I heard a voice. The born-again people call it a voice, but it was like a feeling inside of me which told me it was not correct and that I should not sign off.”

Flawed Trial and the Path to Forgiveness

The President admitted that his eventual decision to grant clemency was later justified by evidence of a flawed judicial process.

“As it turned out later, his trial was marred with mistakes including false testimonies and staged witnesses, and that is how he was eventually pardoned.”

Museveni concluded by sharing his philosophy on justice and accountability, stressing that punishment is not always necessary, even when accountability is certain.