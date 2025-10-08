Police unveils traffic guidelines ahead of Independence celebrations

The Uganda Police has released a traffic management plan ahead of the country’s 63rd Independence Day celebrations set for October 9, 2025, at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

The celebrations are expected to draw VVIPs, VIPs, diplomats, and invited guests from within and outside Uganda.

Police spokesperson for traffic and road safety, SP Kananura Michael, said the measures will ensure smooth traffic flow and enhanced security during the event.

“We urge members of the public and invited guests to follow all instructions from traffic and security officers on duty, clearly display their vehicle stickers, exercise patience and plan journeys in advance to avoid delays,” he stated.

According to police, traffic flow along Jinja Road will remain normal except for roads connecting to Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, which will be cut off.

A cutoff point will be placed at Hotel Africana, with motorists denied access and diverted to use Jinja Road and the Lugogo bypass to reach Kololo.

Another cutoff will be at Upper and Lower Elgon Terrace, only allowing vehicles with VIP stickers to access Kololo VIP–NIRA parking.

At Acher Road junction, motorists from Katikati will be diverted to use Upper Kololo Road to join Jinja Road, while another cutoff will be at Prince Charles Drive and Mabua Road to block access from Acacia Avenue towards Upper Kololo Road.

Traffic along John Babiha Avenue will flow normally.

Parking for VVIPs and VIPs will be provided at the main venue, accessible through Lower Elgon Terrace and Kololo Police Post gate. For the general public, parking will be available at City High School, Hotel Africana, and Uganda Management Institute.

Police stressed that parking along roads is prohibited and vehicles left unattended will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The diversions will begin at 6:00 am on October 9, 2025, and will last until the end of the function. Motorcycles will not be allowed beyond cutoff points.