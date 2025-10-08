Video: UPDF’s ‘Museveni copycat’ impresses netizens 

Ugandans on social media were blown away this week by a UPDF soldier that has perfected the craft of mimicking President Yoweri Museveni.

The unidentified officer went viral, imitating the Commander in Chief at a military parade rehearsal.

The video was taken of the officer inspecting the guard of honour during the band parade dry-run ahead of tomorrow’s 63rd Independence Day celebrations at the Kololo Independence Day celebrations.

Striding through the lines with two escorts, the officer, donning a face mask, put on a lifelike imitation of all of the president’s mannerisms, including his peculiar gait, two handed wave and limp salute.

Public reacts

“Private M7, is the thing for me he is even folding the arm and masking,” reacted Ronnie Kaweesi.

“Bulijo son of Kaguta has a double,” wrote one Muhwezi.

Others however, did not see the fun side of the show, noting that such comedic acts do not belong in the military.

“Why mock the president like that! Keep comedians out of the serious national issues,” one X user said.

Museveni’s copycats

Over the years, Uganda has had a fair share of impersonators, mostly in the comedy sector, among them, Herbert Mendo Ssegujja aka Teacher Mpamir who is credited with perfecting the impersonation of head of state, his Kinyankole accent and stammer, body language and attire as well as rhetoric