Police speak on ASP Clive Nsiima Barigye's future

Police have pledged to ensure ASP Clive Nsiima Barigye faces the law once investigations are complete.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kituuma Rusoke, the police public relations officer, told the media on Wednesday, October 8, that investigations show Barigye assaulted a pump attendant working at a Shell petrol station.

“Our investigations at the moment show that the suspect is ASP Clive Nsiima Barigye,” Rusoke said.

“When we received reports of the incident, police acted immediately. The officer was arrested and is now in custody. Investigations have started and he will be prosecuted according to the evidence we gather.”

Rusoke said police had also contacted the victim and witnesses. “The action taken will depend on the outcome of investigations and the evidence collected,” he added.

Police condemned Barigye’s conduct. “A police officer is held in high esteem as a custodian of the law. He cannot be seen to flout the same laws with impunity,” Rusoke said.

CCTV footage showed Barigye beating a female worker, identified only as Atuhumurize, at Shell Petrol Station Kyanja. Colleagues, customers, and his security team looked on.

In the video, Nsiima accused her of harassing him over an unpaid bill. He is heard saying: “Have you ever driven such a car? How much money have I spent here? Do you think I can run away with Shs 30,000?”

He then threatened her and slapped her twice on the face despite the CCTV recording.

The footage went viral, sparking public outrage and condemnation of impunity within the security forces.

