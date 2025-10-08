Senior Police officer jailed for assaulting fuel station employee

Uganda Police has arrested one of its senior officers, who is accused of assaulting a female employee at a fuel station in Kampala.

The officer is identified as ASP Clive Nsiima Barigye who is serving as the Counter Terrorism/Oil and Gas Police Zonal Commander for Kampala Metropolitan Area

Barigye was caught by CCTV beating up a female worker identifies only as Atuhumurize at Shell Petrol Station Kyanja, while her colleagues, shoppers and his own security looked on.

In the video, Nsiima accused the woman of harassing him over an unpaid bill.

He is heard charging at her, “Have you ever driven such a car?” “How much money have I spent here? Do you think I can run away with Shs 30,000?”

Nsiima proceeds to threaten to beat up the employee even with the CCTV rolling, before smacking her in the face twice.

Public reacts

The CCTV footage went viral on social media platforms sparking fury, with many condemning the widespread impunity in security forces.

“The silence of the many can be just as deafening as the impunity of a few. Let's look out for each other,” wrote former Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Winnie Kiiza.

“Uganda is facing a crisis of power and impunity. Those in authority act like the country belongs to them while ordinary citizens are left to surfer,” commended Frida Mbabazi.

The charges

It was confirmed this morning that ASP Nsiima was arrested yesterday and a case filed at Kensington Police Post in Kyanja.

He faces charges of assault and threatening violence.

The Uganda Police were yet to issue a formal communication on the matter.