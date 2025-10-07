Justice Naluzze appointed IGG, succeeding Beti Kamya

President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Lady Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala as the new Inspector General of Government (IGG), succeeding Beti Kamya, whose four-year term ended the previous evening.

Justice Naluzze's appointment was confirmed by Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Farouk Kirunda.

She takes over the role at the Inspectorate of Government, an institution responsible for promoting good governance, accountability, and combating corruption in public offices.

Beti Kamya, a former minister and outspoken critic of President Museveni's administration, was appointed IGG on July 15, 2021, following Irene Mulyagonja's departure to the Constitutional Court.

During Kamya's tenure, she worked to strengthen the enforcement of the Leadership Code and engaged citizens in anti-corruption efforts, including the "Expose the Corrupt" campaign.

Kamya's two deputies, Patricia Achan Okiria and Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, will continue in their roles.

Before her appointment, Justice Naluzze served on the High Court bench.

She is expected to bring a fresh judicial perspective to the Inspectorate’s work on oversight and accountability.

Her appointment highlights the government's ongoing focus on institutional integrity and anti-corruption reforms.