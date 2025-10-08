Full Speech: Besigye finally addresses High Court, petitions JSC to fire Justice Baguma

We don't know if this is part of the process of delaying this matter. The second matter is that before the summons and warrant to bring us for this trial, we appeared before you in the matter of our application for mandatory bail. Arising out your ruling, which seriously stunned us, you indicated that the court was not aware of matters to do with our earlier changes before the court martial; that there was no record of the charge sheet or a case number, and that all that was available to you was the case of Nakawa.