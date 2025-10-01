Besigye plea-taking flops as Judge Baguma declines to listen his concerns 

Chaos broke out Wednesday at the Kampala High Court where Col Dr Kizza Besigye and Obeid Lutale had appeared for commencement of their trial for treason.

During the session before Justice Emmanuel Baguma, the accused were supposed to take their plea, as the State Prosecution led by Richard Birivumbumka indicated readiness for commencement of the trial.

However, minutes after arrival in the dock, Dr Besigye raised his hand asking to be granted a chance to address the court directly.

Justice Baguma turned down this request, instructing him instead to have his concerns raised through his 10-man defence team, led by Counsel Martha Karua.

After brief consultation with his lawyers, Besigye insisted on speaking to the court directly.

The defense lawyers also informed the judge that there was no law that prevents an accused person, whether represented or not, from raising an issue directly with the court.

With emotions starting to build up among court attendants, Justice Baguma deferred the hearing to next week.

“The court ruled that on Friday 3rd this week Besigye should put all his concerns in writing and we will come back to the court on 8th of October, that is when the judge will respond to Besigye’s concerns,” Karua told reporters.

Karua also informed reporters that neither she, nor the rest of the defence team knew what Besigye's concerns were.

“We do not know what his concerns are, whether it’s about health or welfare. We shall wait until the 8th,” she said