Amama Mbabazi's wife finally declared winner for MP seat in NRM primaries

Jacqueline Mbabazi has been declared winner in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries for the position of Older Persons Member of Parliament representing the Western Region, 2025.

According to Dr Tanga Odoi, the NRM Electoral Commission Returning Officer, Mbabazi polled 189 votes, representing 58.0 percent of the total ballots cast. She defeated her closest rival, Patrick Kyamukaate Mutabwire, who garnered 137 votes, representing 42.0 percent.

Other candidates in the race, including Bakazimbaga Muhindo Anne, Kabigumira David, Bashongoka Mary Kamaduuka, Gumisiriza Fidelis Guma, and Batega Lawrence Nkootto, did not secure any votes.

In total, 326 votes were cast, with Mbabazi declared the duly elected NRM flag bearer for the Older Persons Member of Parliament seat for Western Region in the 2025 elections.

Mbabazi had in September been nullified as the NRM flag bearer for the same seat. The decision came weeks after the NRM Election Disputes Tribunal upheld her victory in the party primaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

In September, the Tribunal dismissed Petition No. CEC 001 of 2025, filed by Mutabwire, her closest rival in the August 26 primaries. In that ruling, the Tribunal confirmed Mbabazi’s win with 215 votes against Mutabwire’s 162, while five other candidates shared 53 votes. The petition was dismissed, and Mbabazi was declared the rightful flag bearer.

Before the nullification, Mbabazi, wife of former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi, had already begun preparing for the general elections. She outlined her priorities, including improving healthcare, protecting property rights of the elderly, and promoting access to SACCO funding for older citizens.

A document from the NRM Election Disputes Tribunal, chaired by John Musime with members Esau Isingoma and Nelson Kamuhanda, had stated:

“Regulation 45(6) of the NRM Election Regulations empowers the Tribunal, where an election is not conducted in accordance with the Regulations and the irregularities substantially affect the result, to declare the election void and order a fresh election. That is the proper course here. The declaration of Jacqueline Mbabazi as NRM flag bearer cannot stand. The Tribunal therefore annuls the election and directs the NRM Electoral Commission to conduct a fresh poll in strict compliance with the law and the Regulations.”

It added: “The ruling of this Tribunal in Petition No. PT-CEC-001 of 2025, delivered on 5 September 2025, is hereby reviewed and set aside. The declaration of Jacqueline Mbabazi as NRM flag bearer for Member of Parliament representing older persons in Western Region is nullified. The NRM Electoral Commission is directed to conduct a fresh election for this position in strict compliance with the NRM Constitution, the Regulations, and the Guidelines, within 14 days of this ruling.”

ADVERTISEMENT