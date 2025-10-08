Makerere lifts ban on open guild campaigns

Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, announced the return of open guild campaigns.

The campaigns had been banned after the tragic loss of a student during past activities.

The Vice Chancellor said the decision followed wide consultations with the Student Guild leadership, driven by a shared desire to restore a vibrant, participatory, and safe democratic culture on campus.

“Makerere University continues to make deliberate efforts to enhance student freedoms and participation in leadership,” Prof. Nawangwe said in a statement.

The university said the move reflects its commitment to empower and nurture responsible future leaders.

The resumption of open campaigns comes with an understanding to balance freedom with responsibility.

Campaigns must be peaceful and respectful, without disrupting academic programmes or endangering people, property, or businesses within and around the university.

“As an institution that values dialogue, democracy, and responsible citizenship, we recognise that a great university must not only nurture academic excellence but also provide space for free expression and governance,” the statement added.

On student allowances, Prof. Nawangwe said learners had received part of their Quarter One allowances and would get the balance this quarter once government releases Quarter Two funds.

Management has met student leaders and committed to pay.