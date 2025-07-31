Kabaka Mutebi absence at the 32nd coronation explained

The Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, was once again absent from his own annual coronation anniversary celebrations, prompting an explanation from the Katikkiro (Prime Minister) of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga.

The 32nd coronation anniversary, attended by hundreds of guests including the Nnabagereka of Buganda, HRH Sylvia Nagginda Luswata, various princes and princesses, religious leaders, politicians, and Buganda Kingdom officials, was held at Kibuli Mosque in Kampala on Thursday.

In his address, Katikkiro Mayiga conveyed the Kabaka's greetings, assuring the gathering that "The King is present in his palace, reigning over Buganda, and he sends his greetings."

Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda and other dignitaries at the 32nd coronation anniversary

However, he explained that his physical presence was not yet possible due to ongoing health considerations.

Doctors' Orders: Prioritising the Kabaka's Full Recovery

Katikkiro Mayiga elaborated on the reasons behind the Kabaka's continued absence from such large public gatherings, directly attributing it to medical advice.

"He is continually getting better, but his doctors have advised that he cannot yet be in such gatherings," Mayiga stated.

"Even we, his servants, are not allowed to pressure him with a lot of work. Therefore, we have to follow the doctor's instructions because we are not doctors."

This clarification comes just weeks after the Kabaka's return from another trip to Germany, where he had travelled for periodic medical assessments as advised by his doctors.

Prince Richard Ssemakookiro at the celebration

A Kingdom United in Prayer for the Monarch's Health

Despite the Kabaka's physical absence, the spirit of celebration and unity remained strong among the attendees at Kibuli Mosque.

Katikkiro Mayiga concluded his address by reiterating the Kingdom's collective prayers for their monarch. "But we continue to pray that he recovers fully," he affirmed,