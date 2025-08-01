Ssegirinya widow appeals for help as health deteriorates 

Widow of fallen Kawempe North legislator Muhammad Ssegirinya, one Fatuma Nanfuka, is seeking help after her health condition significantly deteriorated.

Fatuma is one of the widows of the former legislator who passed on in January 2025 after a long period of illness.

Speaking to Sanyuka TV, her sister Miriam Kasirye said Nanfuka complains of severe pain in the abdomen, among other complications.

“She has never been the same since her husband died. She has been in a terrible state since July 13,” she stated before adding.

“She can barely walk or talk. She came here and told me she was unwell, and since then, her condition has worsened. It is I who has been taking care of her.”

Kasirye appealed to the government and the Parliament to rescue the wife of the former member of parliament, noting that she has been abandoned.

“It is heartbreaking to see the wife of a former Member of Parliament in such a condition, and she has been abandoned. We appeal to any relevant authority, especially Speaker Anitah Among and Members of Parliament, to step in and help Fatuma get medical treatment so that she can take care of her children,” she cried out.