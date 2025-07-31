Nnamulondo: How a baby king introduced the throne in Buganda

Meta description: As Buganda celebrates the 32nd coronation anniversary of His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Mwenda Mutebi II, we take a look at the baby king who introduced the concept of the royal seat, referred to as the Nnamulondo.

Ssebaka Mulondo, the ninth king of the Buganda Kingdom, although an infant, left an indelible mark on the culture and traditions of the Buganda Kingdom, which are practised and treasured to this day.

As Buganda celebrates the 32nd coronation anniversary of His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Mwenda Mutebi II, we take a look at the baby king who introduced the concept of the royal seat, referred to as the Nnamulondo.

As the eldest surviving son of Kabaka Nakibinge Kagali, though a baby, Mulondo was born to reign. Upon his father’s death, the baby succeeded his father and took charge of the kingdom’s affairs following the expiry of his mother’s regency role. He established his capital at Mit’ebiri Hill.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi

Ssekabaka made his mark right from infancy, thus transforming the traditions of Buganda Royalty.

According to the Buganda Heritage and Tourism Board, Ssekabaka Mulondo established the first official royal seat (throne) in Buganda.

As a baby, he was often present at public functions but too distant to be seen by the curious subjects who wanted a glance at the king. Following concerns of the subjects, the kingdom decided that an official throne be crafted so that the young king could be seen by all.

A symbolic seat of authority and royalty, the throne became hereditary, being passed on from one king to his successor upon death.

Other than the throne, the young king also established the popular Ammagunju, a rhythmic dance.

“He is remembered for establishing the King’s official seat. Mulondo became King of Buganda when still a baby. In order to stop him from crying incessantly, his uncle ‘‘Najjantyo Ggunju’’ came up with drumming and a dance referred to as ‘’Amaggunju’’ in order to please and make him happy. This dance is up to this day still popular in Buganda and is performed by people from the Mushroom clan,” Buganda Heritage and Tourism Board states.

Like his ancestors, Ssekabaka Mulondo reigned mightily, waging wars of expansion and protecting his people. He led several raids against Buddu, which was then still part of the Bunyoro-Kitara kingdom.

He married his only wife, Nakku, daughter of Naserenga, of the Ffumbe clan. He fathered three sons by his wife, Nakku of the Ffumbe clan. These were Prince (Omulangira) Kazibwe, Prince (Omulangira) Walugembe and Prince Sekamaanya Kisolo.