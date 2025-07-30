Balaam intervenes as Mirundi Junior claims Zawedde wants to kill him

Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Balaam Barugahara, has said he will not allow businesswoman and socialite Juliet Zawedde to have Tamale Mirundi Junior arrested.

"Mr Tamale Mirundi Junior, younger brother, as Minister of State for Youth Affairs, you're safe from arrest when speaking the truth for our country's good and the younger generation's benefit. Our Constitution guarantees freedom of speech. Our senior Attorney General Hon @KiryowaKk, CID Director @Tom_Magambo, DPP Justice Jane Frances Abodo, and Justice Minister Hon Chairman @norbertmao will not allow that to happen. As government, it’s our duty to defend the truth, not suppress it with money or power," Balaam posted on X, noting that he would also talk to Zawedde but cautioned Junior to use the internet carefully.

"However, let's use the internet responsibly, not misuse it. Madam Juliet Zawedde is my friend as well. I will reach out to her to seek dialogue with you and any other persons she differs with. For God and Our Country."

The minister's remarks accompanied a video in which Junior calls on President Yoweri Museveni to intervene after alleging that Zawedde wants him arrested.

Junior and Zawedde got into a virtual spat after he criticised her for organising a birthday party in Kampala which, he claimed, did not reflect her wealth.

Zawedde responded by sharing screenshots of messages in which Junior allegedly begged her for money.

Since then, the two have traded accusations.

Junior now claims Zawedde has bribed police officers and judges so he can be imprisoned and killed.