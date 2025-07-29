Teams start jetting in for CHAN2024

Teams from across the continent have started arriving in Uganda for the historic TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024

The first participating team, Niger, touched down at Entebbe International Airport.

At the airport, special arrangements, including a designated arrivals desk have been put in place by the Civil Aviation Authority to facilitate the smooth arrival of the teams.

The tournament is set to run from August 2nd to 30th, 2025.

Team Niger arrived at Entebbe Airport for CHAN2024

Team Niger is scheduled to begin their campaign against Guinea at the iconic Namboole Stadium in Kampala on Monday, August 4th.

This edition of CHAN marks the first time the tournament will be jointly hosted by three East African nations: Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, serving as a crucial dress rehearsal for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which will also be held across these same countries.

A Showcase of Home-Based Talent Across 19 Nations

The CHAN tournament is a biennial competition organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and exclusively features players who compete in their respective home countries' domestic leagues.

This format provides a platform for local talent to shine on the continental stage and often serves as a springboard for emerging stars to attract international attention.

Team Niger arrived at Entebbe Airport for CHAN2024

A total of 19 national teams will compete in CHAN 2024, divided into four groups. Uganda, as a co-host, is placed in Group C alongside Niger, Guinea, Algeria, and South Africa.

All of Uganda's group matches will be played at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, which is set to host double-header action on each matchday.