Craig David’s Kampala concert tickets discounted as flash sale opens today

The second edition of the World of Sounds concert, set to be headlined by American R&B star Craig David at the Kampala Sheraton, is now less than a month away.

Music enthusiasts can now take advantage of a flash ticket sale, running from today, Thursday, July 31st, until August 6th, offering discounted rates on all ticket categories.

During this limited-time offer, Silver tickets, originally priced at Shs 200,000, are available for Shs 150,000.

Similarly, a Gold table, which accommodates ten people and was initially set at Shs 5 million, can now be purchased for Shs 4.5 million.

The Platinum Table, also for 8 guests, remains at Shs 10 million.

Tickets can be conveniently purchased by dialling 2524# on mobile phones, which will then provide a downloadable ticket link with a system-generated QR code for verification on the concert day.

World of Sounds: A Platform for Creative Expression and Genre Focus

The World of Sounds concert series, conceived in October 2023, aims to delve into diverse music genres with each edition.

At the press conference on Wednesday, Myko Ouma, who headlined the inaugural event, explained that while the first edition offered a more generalised fusion of R&B, Jazz, and other genres, this year’s show is specifically focused on R&B, with future editions slated to explore other musical styles.

George Kagoda, also known as Bushingtone, the concert promoter, elaborated on the broader vision behind the World of Sounds platform. He stated that it was created to address the limitations often found in conventional concerts, where artists are given restricted time slots and pressured to perform only commercially popular music, hindering their artistic expression.

The World of Sounds, he said, is designed to "celebrate the creative aspect and expose these artists," particularly those who might be pushed into trendier genres despite their initial strengths. The goal is to provide a space that champions freedom of creative expression.

World of Sounds press conference

Honouring R&B Pioneers and Showcasing Ugandan Talent

Benon Mugumbya, one of the concert organisers, took the opportunity to pay homage to the foundational figures of the R&B genre in Uganda.

He credited pioneers such as Peter Ssematimba, who was instrumental behind groups like Perfect Generation, Cream, and Proper.

Other contributors to Ugandan R&B recognised by Mugumbya include Hope Mukasa, Steve Jean, Michael Chris, Limit X, Tempra Omona, Michael Ross, Luther T, and Juliana Kanyomozi.

The upcoming concert will not only feature Craig David but also an impressive line-up of Ugandan artists. Confirmed acts include Kenneth Mugabi, Bennon and Vampous, Myko Ouma, Lyka Music, An-Known, Irene Ntale, and Jamal Wasswa.