Craig David to headline R&B Edition of World of Sounds concert in Kampala

Global R&B sensation Craig David has been confirmed as the headline act for the second edition of the World of Sounds concert series, which will take place on August 29, 2025, at the Sheraton Hotel Gardens in Kampala.

This year’s show, dubbed the "R&B Edition," promises an unforgettable evening of soulful music, immersive art, and rich cultural expression.

Craig David, the British singer, songwriter, and producer, known for his hits like “7 Days,” “Fill Me In,” and “Walking Away,” will perform live in Uganda for the first time.

His appearance at the concert is expected to be one of the biggest musical events of the year, marking a historic debut in Kampala. Over his remarkable two-decade career, Craig David has sold over 15 million records worldwide and earned multiple BRIT and Grammy Award nominations, shaping the UK garage and R&B scenes.

His energetic performances and smooth vocals have earned him a loyal fan base across the globe, and his fans in Uganda are eagerly anticipating this landmark event.

Craig David

Building on Last Year’s Success

The World of Sounds concert series debuted in 2023 at the Kampala Serena Hotel, where it captivated audiences with an incredible lineup featuring celebrated afro-jazz guitarist Myko Ouma, along with Jose Sax, Sewa Sewa, Kenneth Mugabi, and a surprise duet with Juliana Kanyomozi.

Following this success, the second season of the event takes the experience further, with Craig David’s inclusion as an international headliner.

The concert will also feature Uganda’s finest live performers and instrumentalists, promising a unique fusion of global and local talent.

A Celebration of Rhythm and Artistic Fusion

“World of Sounds Season 2: R&B Edition is not just a concert—it’s a celebration of rhythm, soul, and artistic fusion,” said Producer Washington, the organiser of the event.

“With the addition of Craig David to the lineup, this year’s show is expected to attract music lovers from across the region for a magical night under the stars.”

The event is set to celebrate alternative music genres while elevating Uganda’s creative scene through cross-cultural collaboration and artistic excellence.