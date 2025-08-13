Photos: Koffi Olomide jets in for historic Afrigo concert

Congolese music legend Koffi Olomide has arrived to perform at one of Uganda's biggest musical events.

The superstar, whose real name is Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba, touched down at Entebbe International Airport, where he was welcomed by Moses Matovu, the leader of the iconic Afrigo Band, and Aly Allibhai, the CEO of Talent Africa Group, who are the official promoters and producers of the event.

Olomide is set to headline a special guest performance at the "Legends of Sound – Afrigo at 50 Golden Jubilee Concert," a landmark celebration of Afrigo Band's five decades of musical excellence.

The collaboration promises an extraordinary fusion of Congolese soukous and classic Ugandan rhythms.

Koffi Olomide arrived last night at Entebbe International Airport

A Celebration of African Musical Heritage

The concert, scheduled for Friday, August 16th, at Millennium Park in Lugogo, is being hailed as an unforgettable milestone in African music history.

Koffi Olomide, with his captivating stage presence and a career spanning over four decades, will share the stage with Uganda's most revered band. Known as a pioneer of the Tcha Tcho style of soukous, Olomide has released over 30 albums and earned numerous international awards, cementing his status as a global ambassador for African music.

The event is a grand celebration of musical heritage, featuring electrifying performances and state-of-the-art stage production. Aly Allibhai of Talent Africa Group described the collaboration as a celebration "like never before," bringing together "two musical giants to create an unforgettable night for Ugandan music lovers.”

Anticipation Builds for the Event

With the event just around the corner, anticipation among fans is at a fever pitch. Tickets are now on sale through Stanbic FlexiPay and at the Sheraton Hotel lobby, and fans are being encouraged to purchase them early to secure their spot at what is expected to be a historic show.