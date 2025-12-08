Advertisement

Uganda Baati Champions Health and heritage at the Gulu City Marathon

Pulse Uganda 09:20 - 08 December 2025
Gulu City Marathon
The company took dedicated ownership of the popular Uganda Baati 5km track, which saw a diverse field of runners officially flagged off by the company's Chief Executive Officer, George Arodi.
The Gulu City Marathon, held on Saturday, 6 December, received a significant boost this year with Uganda Baati stepping forward as the Platinum Sponsor. 

The marathon was a showcase of running talent and mass participation, featuring four distinct competitive tracks: the 5km, 10km, 21km (half-marathon), and the challenging 42km (full marathon) distances. 

Organisers reported strong turnout across all categories, with runners, volunteers, and local stakeholders contributing to a spirited and well-managed event that successfully merged elite competition with amateur fun. 

CEO George Arodi emphasised the wider significance of the company’s involvement: “Participating in the Gulu City Marathon and flagging off the Uganda Baati Fun Run was a powerful reminder that corporate leadership extends beyond commercial success,” he said. 

“Our sponsorship reflects a long-term commitment to supporting initiatives that foster healthy lifestyles, strengthen communities, and create shared value for the people of Uganda.”

Complementing the weekend’s sporting focus, Uganda Baati extended its community support two days prior to the race. Through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm, the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation, the company organised two free health camps on Thursday at its Gulu showroom. 

These outreach activities provided essential medical screenings, including checks for blood pressure and blood sugar, along with basic treatment, health education, and referrals to local health facilities. 

This pre-event health drive reinforced the company’s dedication to participant welfare and general community wellbeing, perfectly aligning safety measures for the runners with broader public health objectives.

The success of the marathon, marked by high engagement in the Uganda Baati 5km track from families and community groups, drew considerable praise. Francis Gimara, the Marathon Convener, expressed his sincere appreciation for the company’s pivotal role. 

“Their leadership as platinum sponsor and ownership of the 5km significantly enhanced the event’s reach and impact, and we are grateful for their investment in our community,” Gimara stated.

Looking ahead, Uganda Baati has reaffirmed its intention to continue supporting similar community initiatives that fall within its CSR priorities, including local development programmes, youth engagement, and further health promotion across Uganda.

