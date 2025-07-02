Koffi Olomide confirmed for Afrigo at 50 concert

Congolese superstar Koffi Olomidé, famously known as the "King of Ndombolo," has been officially confirmed as the headline guest performer for the highly anticipated Legends of Sound: Afrigo@50 concert.

The concert organisers are promising a high-voltage charisma and cross-continental sound to the Kampala stage, adding an international flair to Uganda's most iconic band's golden anniversary.

Olomidé's participation follows in the footsteps of another Congolese maestro, Awilo Longomba, who graced the band's 48th Anniversary celebrations in 2023, setting a precedent for star-studded events.

A Golden Anniversary for Ugandan Music

Uganda’s most beloved and longest-standing musical ensemble, Afrigo Band, is gearing up to mark a significant milestone: 50 years of unparalleled musical excellence.

The "Legends of Sound: Afrigo@50" concert is scheduled to rock the Millennium Grounds in Kampala on Saturday, August 16, 2025, promising to be the cultural and musical highlight of the year.

Organised by Talent Africa Group, this third edition of the "Legends of Sound" concert series is dedicated to honouring Afrigo Band's unrivalled legacy. Since their first note in the 1970s, Afrigo Band has been the very heartbeat of Uganda’s sound, masterfully blending tradition with innovation, heritage with showmanship.

Their music tells a compelling story of a people – soulful, celebratory, and resilient, truly defining the sound of Uganda through five decades of masterpieces.

Moses Matovu

The concert will feature an all-star lineup of Afrigo veterans, including Moses Matovu, Rachel Magoola, Joanita Kawalya, Herbert Kigundu, Charles Busuulwa, and Sarah Namulondo, among others. Their timeless hits are set to be reimagined in a dynamic, festival-style production, ensuring an unforgettable experience for attendees.

FlexiPay's Pivotal Role and Digital Transformation

Stanbic Bank Uganda, through its flagship FlexiPay digital payments platform, has stepped in as the title sponsor and official ticketing partner, transforming how fans will experience the Afrigo@50 concert.

Tickets are already available for purchase, with FlexiPay offering seamless, cashless transactions via the FlexiPay App or by dialling *291# on any mobile network. This digital partnership is set to enhance convenience for concert-goers, providing early bird discounts, exclusive FlexiPay-only perks, and fast-lane venue access.

These benefits are designed not only to make attending the concert easier but also to encourage the wider adoption of digital banking.

Lois Kwikiriza

Lois Kwikiriza, Brand & Marketing Manager at Stanbic Bank Uganda, expressed the bank's pride: "We are proud to stand with Afrigo Band as they celebrate 50 years of musical excellence. Through FlexiPay, we are making it easier for every Ugandan to be part of this historic moment — securely, simply, and smartly."

Aly Allibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, echoed this excitement, highlighting how FlexiPay will support the event and noting, "Afrigo Band has been the heartbeat of Uganda’s music scene since the 1970s, blending tradition with modernity, and their songs resonate with the stories of our people — stories of resilience, joy, and celebration."

Aly Allibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group

The "Legends of Sound: Afrigo@50" concert is more than just a musical event; it represents a full-circle moment for Uganda’s music and business communities.

Denise P. Nazzinda, Premium Beer Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), articulated Tusker Malt Lager's support, stating, "Afrigo Band’s journey is a reflection of everything we stand for: craftsmanship, depth, and timeless distinction. Their music has transcended generations, much like the enduring legacy of Tusker Malt Lager.

"Supporting this celebration is our way of honouring true musical excellence while giving our consumers the premium experiences they truly deserve."

The concert boasts support from other top-tier partners including Pepsi, Toyota CFAO, SafeBoda, Capital FM, and NBS TV, underscoring the broad industry recognition of Afrigo Band's enduring impact.

As part of the celebration, Stanbic FlexiPay clients will enjoy exclusive discounts, a VIP fast-track lane, surprise giveaways, and branded experiences at the event, further incentivising digital payments.

Ticket categories range from Bronze (Early Bird) at UGX 50,000 and Silver (Early Bird) at UGX 100,000, to Gold Tables at UGX 3,000,000, Diamond Tables at UGX 5,000,000, and Platinum Tables at UGX 10,000,000.