Pictures: Afrigo marks 50 years of timeless Ugandan music

Not even the heavy rain could dampen the spirits of thousands of fans who turned up to celebrate Uganda’s oldest and most iconic band, Afrigo, as they marked their 50th anniversary in grand style.

Revelers enjoying Afrigo Performance

The cross-generational crowd braved the downpour to honour a band whose music has defined Ugandan culture for half a century.

Adding to the excitement was Congolese music legend Kofi Olomide, whose electrifying Ndombolo dance moves sent revellers into a frenzy.

Congolese music legend Kofi Olomide

The evening kicked off with event host Douglas Lwanga of Next Media setting the tone for a lively celebration.

Hon. Rachael Magoola's performace was electrifying

At 8:10 p.m., Abeka Band opened the festivities with the Buganda Kingdom anthem, paying homage to Uganda’s rich heritage.

They followed with classics from Mesach Semakula, Sweet Kid, Henry Tigan, King Michael, Chance Nalubega, Betty Mpologoma, and others, keeping fans entertained while the stage prepared for the main act.

Afrigo executing what he does best

By 9:00 p.m., Afrigo Band made a striking entrance, dressed in coordinated black-and-gold attire.

Veterans Moses Matovu, Rachel Magoola, and Joanita Kawalya performed a mix of timeless hits including Batuuse, Jim, Music, Teri Mubi, Emaali, Olumbe Lw’Obwavu, Obangaina, and Nfunda N’omubi. Fans danced and sang along, enjoying live music paired with discounted beverages courtesy of Flexipay and Uganda Breweries.

Joanita Kawalya doing Jim, one of the most loved Afrigo Classics

Later in the evening, Kofi Olomide took the stage with a high-energy performance of Papa Mobimba and other iconic hits like Senga, Effrakata, and Ekotite, igniting the crowd into unrestrained dancing.

As midnight approached, a five-minute fireworks display lit up the skies, marking the culmination of the concert.

Mesach Ssemakula on the show

The launch of the Afrigo at 50 Commemorative Book followed, presided over by Prince David Wassajja, representing the Kabaka of Buganda, and Hon. Nyombi Thembo, Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission.

Prince Wassajja conveyed the Kabaka’s pride in Afrigo’s monumental contribution to Ugandan music and culture.

Afrigo Band marked 50 years in music

Ali Allybai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, praised Ugandans for embracing the celebration despite the rain, noting that Afrigo at 50 was never going to be just a concert but a historic tribute to resilience, culture, and timeless music. He also promised more spectacular shows in the future.