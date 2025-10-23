List: Spice Diana’s biggest career moments as she celebrates birthday

Singer Spice Diana real name Hajara Namukwaya celebrates her 29th birthday today. As her fanbase, Spice Gadgets, shower her with outpouring love and affection, we take a look at her biggest career moments having started out as a teenager and rapper before becoming a household name.

Here are some of the top moments that highlight her growth, influence, and key events.

Spice Diana

Breakthrough - Onsanula

The song “Onsanula” marked her entry into the music industry, released around 2014 when she was still a teenager.It also earned her the Best Female Breakthrough Artist award at the third edition of the HiPipo Music Awards in 2015.

Breaking through with a strong song set up the foundation of her career, and managing it while being a teen shows early momentum.

Spice Diana

Siri Regular ‘monster hit’

The song Siri Regular was not a regular song. It hit #1 on the YouTube Music Charts in Uganda and stayed trending for over 2 months. It shows that even years into her career, she still releases songs that resonate strongly with audiences.

Celebrating 10 years in music

On 10 January 2025, she held a large celebration concert marking 10 years of her music career at the Serena Kampala Hotel. The event was glitzy: she entered stage in a white rotating box, wore multiple standout outfits and performed many of her hits like “Ndi Mu Love”, “Bajikona”, “Omusheshe”. A decade milestone marked by a big show demonstrates longevity, evolution and pay-off for years of work

Spice Diana

Brand endorsements

She became a brand ambassador for Yaket International (a soft drink/bottled water company) in 2018. In January 2024 she was appointed ambassador for the Dina Special Children Foundation (which supports children with special needs). Also in January 2024 she joined 22Bet Uganda as a brand ambassador. This shows her influence extends beyond music into business/endorsements and philanthropy — diversifying her career and brand.

Strong live performance & stage presence

Spice Diana

Spice loves bold fashion choices, strong crowd work and dramatic entrances and goes big on stage production stages. Her performances aren’t just about singing—they’re show-pieces.