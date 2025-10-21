Interview: Elijah Kitaka geared up for the Gordon’s Acacia Brunch in Mbarara

The Gordon’s Acacia Brunch Affair is a monthly brunch experience in partnership with Gordon’s Gin. The brunch happens every last Saturday of the month and this October edition features one of Uganda’s top charting artists Elijah Kitaka. Here is what he had to say ahead of his performance;

For those who may not be familiar with your music, how would you introduce yourself as an artist?

I'm Elijah Kitaka, a musician from Uganda. My music is a fusion of soul, Afro-fusion, Reggae, Ragga Dancehall, and emotional depth. I've been through quite a lot, and my songs reflect my journey, struggles, and triumphs. I'm all about creating genuine Ugandan music that tells our story and resonates with people worldwide.

Your music has gone through a remarkable evolution over the years. How would you describe your current style, and what inspired this transformation?

That true, my music style has undergone significant growth over the years. I've experimented with different sounds and genres, and I'm currently focused on crafting a unique African sound that showcases our rich cultural heritage. I'm inspired by life experiences, relationships, and my passion for music. This transformation has been driven by my desire to stay true to myself and create music that resonates with my audience.

What has your journey been like from your first single to now performing on major stages?

It's been an incredible journey, from releasing my first single to performing on major stages. I've had my fair share of challenges, but perseverance and hard work have paid off. I'm grateful for the support of my fans, team, and industry peers. Each song I release is a milestone, and I'm humbled by the response to my music, including hits like Dawa, Ekyange, Daily Bundle" and more.

You’re featured at Acacia Brunch affair as the performing artist! How do you feel being part of this experience?

I'm thrilled to be performing at the Gordon’s Acacia Brunch affair for all my fans in Mbarara and I look forward to connecting with my fans in a more intimate setting. Every stage performance for me is a memory cemented with energy from the audience. I can’t wait to create some profound memories in the West at that.

What special surprises should your fans look out for?

My fans can expect an unforgettable performance, new music, and a lot of energy. I'm always looking for ways to engage with my audience and create memorable experiences. Let's just say it's going to be a night to remember. I’ll also be performing Daily Bundle for the first time ever in Western Uganda.

Looking ahead, what can your fans expect next? Any collaborations, new projects, or directions you’re looking forward to exploring?