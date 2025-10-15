Photos: Vumbula Uganda Festival marks 5 years of cultural unity 

As the nation celebrated its Independence Day, the fifth anniversary of the Vumbula Uganda Festival provided a dynamic three-day cultural immersion, hosted from October 9th to 11th, 2025, at the Ndere Cultural Centre.

The event, sponsored by Uganda Waragi, successfully drew both locals and international visitors together to commemorate five years of celebrating Ugandan identity and heritage.

The festival was described as a powerful outpouring of national spirit. Guests were treated to a non-stop schedule of entertainment that showcased the nation’s diverse talent.

The stage featured a blend of performances, moving from the deep, resonant movements of cultural dances to the sharp, contemporary styles of urban crews.

Adding a modern flair, models graced the runway as local designers unveiled bold, forward-looking fashion pieces that redefined contemporary Ugandan style.

The emotional core of the three-day event was the Uganda Waragi “SoUG” Wall of Affirmation. Against the significant backdrop of Independence, attendees were invited to pen down exactly what made them "So Ugandan," forging a collective and powerful sense of shared identity and communal joy.

Uganda Waragi’s Brand Manager, Hillary Baguma, spoke about the brand’s pride in the festival’s enduring success.

“For five years, the Vumbula Uganda Festival has showcased the unapologetic spirit of the Pearl,” Baguma stated.

“We are proud to have all these Ugandans and friends from afar raise a glass of Uganda Waragi as we celebrate our roots, our culture, and each other for all these three days.”