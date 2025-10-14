A Decade on the Decks: Don Julio celebrates DJ Spinny in grand style

Sunday night glittered with energy and elegance as Don Julio Tequila, the world’s finest luxury tequila, joined Kampala’s elite to celebrate DJ Spinny’s remarkable ten-year journey behind the decks.

Dubbed “Spinny and Friends,” the celebration unfolded at the scenic Mestil Hotel, which was transformed into a playground of rhythm, fine taste, and sophistication. It wasn’t just another party, it was a statement of excellence, craftsmanship, and culture.

From the onset, the energy was unmistakable. The afternoon kicked off with Kampala’s top DJs and MCs, From DJ Anselm, to Selector Jay, they set the mood with nostalgic old-school classics and R&B grooves. And as day turned to night, the tempo shifted with the energy, creating an atmosphere for amapiano to thrive.

Sheila Gashumba, who joined the trade just recently as DJ Lil Stunner, -also brought her A-game at Spinny and Friends. Her majorly Amapiano set wasn’t only engaging, it was inviting; with dancers, some from her team, and others from the audience, almost sent the crowd into a flash mob, trying to pull off famous dance moves usually associated with Kwaito, Amapiano and Afro-house sounds.

By the time DJ Dash, Don Julio’s Core Brand Ambassador, took over, alongside Dj Kash Pro and Fem Deejay, the dance floor was a blur of movement, energy, and laughter.

But it was DJ Spinny, the man of the night, that ruled the decks. He was the reason music lovers gathered, and he made it count. He made a grand entry, with fireworks that tore into Kampala’s dark skies; it was clear the show was getting onto new heights.

DJ Spinny was received with a thunderous applause, as fans pulled out their phones- in unison, to capture the moment.

Born Joseph Kaliisa, DJ Spinny is famous for many things, but the biggest is appearing on Hotlist Africa’s list of the continent’s top DJs, alongside heavy hitters such as DJ Neptune, DJ Spinnal and DJ Maphorisa.

His set was a masterclass and a proof of concept on experience, reinvention and innovation; it was storytelling captured through EDM, Garage, Afro-house, Gabber, Amapiano, and more variants of electronic music, which stood tall alongside mainstream sounds such as Reggae and Dancehall.

But getting the audience on their feet was never meant to be the climax of the night, they took it higher with electric performances from South Africa’s Jazzworx, Thukutela, and GL Ceejay, who brought the house down with Amapiano anthems Tholukuthi (the Clap Song), Bengicela, Isaka (6am), and Mawhoo, turning Mestil into a cross-border celebration of African sound.

As the music roared, Don Julio delivered its signature mark of luxury; guests indulged in exquisite blends, from the iconic 1942, Aneho, Blanco, and Reposado, to signature cocktails crafted for the occasion. Favourites included On the Decks, a crisp mix featuring Don Julio Blanco, as well as the Spinny@10- a smooth, agave-forward tribute to the man of the night.

“Don Julio is proud to celebrate DJ Spinny’s ten-year journey, and the culture he’s helped shape in Uganda,” said Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager, Tequila and Rum, East Africa. “Spinny’s story, from starting out at 15, to mastering his craft, embodies the Don Julio spirit of passion, excellence, and fine craftsmanship.”