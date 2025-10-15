Alien Skin disowns jailed Fangone members

Ugandan musician Alien Skin has issued a warning to members of his Fangone Forest Group, categorically distancing himself from those involved in violent criminal activity.

The musician’s comments follow the recent arrest and detention of several group members in connection with serious offences, including the alleged murder of popular TikToker Winfred Namuwaya, known as Top Dancer.

Among those arrested and subsequently released on police bond are prominent group members, including Shafan Baluku Commander Mudogo, Isma Mijagulo, and Ibra Kabadiya.

Speaking in an interview, Alien Skin, who was himself briefly detained and claims to have since been cleared of all charges, stated that criminality would not be tolerated or excused within his ranks.

Alien Skin

Zero Tolerance on Crime

The singer stated that accountability is non-negotiable for those associated with the group.

"Those who were arrested were, for a reason. Every person that commits a crime has to be charged," he stated.

"That is what I tell my people, that if we claim to have changed our ways, we have to stick to that change, in the way we live and our acts. You will not convince anyone that you have changed when you are still doing the same things you are known for."

He added, "If you are not a criminal you will stay out of prison, but if you commit crime, you will be inside."

Alien Skin and his squad

No Intervention Promised

Alien Skin went on to dismantle any notion that his celebrity status or influence would be used to shield group members from the consequences of their actions. He warned any Fangone Forest affiliates against relying on him for special treatment.

"Indeed, all the other members of our group who think they can commit crime and that I will back them, or that I will call powerful people to intervene, you are mistaken," he said.

In the interview, the singer maintained his innocence in the murder case, stressing "I myself am not a criminal because if I was, I wouldn’t be out here."