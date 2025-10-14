Nasty C set for Kampala show next month

Kampala is gearing up to host one of the most anticipated events on the African music calendar: the Ivyson Tour featuring South African rap phenomenon, Nasty C.

Scheduled for 7th November 2025 at Motiv in Bugolobi, the show is the highly-charged climax of the 2nd edition of the Aumex Conference, Uganda’s premier music business gathering.

The event is being organised by Talent Africa Group in collaboration with Aumex, promising a fusion of entertainment and industry empowerment.

The South African star’s performance comes as a result of a fan-driven initiative powered by TOORLY, which allows audiences across Africa to actively campaign for a tour stop in their city.

Uganda has successfully advanced to the third round, meaning the local fan base now needs to meet a pre-order target of 200 tickets to officially unlock Kampala as an Ivyson Tour destination.

All pre-orders will be safely refunded should the target not be met, ensuring the process is entirely risk-free for fans.

Empowering the Music Industry

The Ivyson Kampala Tour serves as the highlight of the Aumex Conference, which runs from 6th to 8th November. This conference is designed to be a crucial platform for empowering local artists, producers, and industry professionals.

Attendees will benefit from invaluable networking opportunities and educational masterclasses, aimed at connecting Ugandan talent with global industry leaders.

Prominent figures from international music organizations, including Mavin Records, Warner Music Group, and Virgin Music, are expected to participate.

The conference schedule includes insightful panels, exclusive networking sessions with major labels and promoters, and a live showcase of Uganda’s most exciting upcoming talent alongside Nasty C.

A dedicated Women in Music networking brunch and panel will also be held to foster discussions around female empowerment within the sector.

Tickets and Fan Excitement

Nasty C, whose real name is Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, shared his enthusiasm for the unique fan-led mechanism: “Each time I announce a tour, the comment section is full of fans wanting the tour in their city and feeling left out. This time, I wanted to give ALL cities the chance to bring the tour to them. Fans Requested Kampala, and now let’s unlock it!”

Tickets are available across three tiers on the TOORLY fan-driven platform. General Tickets are set at 30,000 UGX.

Fans can purchase Ivyson Tickets for 60,000 UGX, which includes a signed tour poster and a discount on merchandise.