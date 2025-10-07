Why I left Kayanja Ministry - Isaac Sserukenya 

Celebrated Ugandan gospel artist, Pastor Isaac Sserukenya has opened up about his departure from Miracle Centre Cathedral in Rubaga where he served under Pastor Robert Kayanja for over 30 years.

Sserukenya, left the Robert Kayanja Ministries in 2022 to start his own church named ‘Simply Ministry’

The 50 year old in a televised interview over the weekend, recounted growing up at the mega church, which he equated to a Catholic Parish in regards to its strictness and strong values.

Pastor Isaac Sserukenya and his wife Janet

Joining ministry

Joining the ministry as a young secondary school student in 1990, Sserukenya recalled how Pastor Kayanja ran the place ‘like a military boot camp’

“We used to sleep right there on the floor of the church, in the office corridors and the stores. One of my friends had his bed on top of a closet,” he narrated.

“Pastor Kayanja was very strict. He worked so hard and gave us no excuse to be lazy.”

Born in an Anglican family of musicians, Sserukeyna says all his siblings including Limit X band co-founder Paul Mutebi got born-again in school, and quickly took up careers in gospel music.

Serving at the church as the choir master since 1993, he recalls some his biggest highlights including training and conducting thousands-strong choirs, for visiting televangelists, Joyce Meryer, Creflo Dollar and most recently, Benny Hinn

Pastor Isaac Sserukenya

Starting afresh

In 2022 however, Sserukenya says he received a divine instruction to leave Rubaga and start his own ministry.

Although he had no experience as a pastor, and hoped to commit his life to music, the ‘Fill me up’ singer says he received instant greenlight from both Kayanja, how wide Jessica and the entire church.

He founded Simply Ministry in Bunamwaya, which he describes as "a Worshippers home away from home."

The ministry's vision is for "The Church of our Lord Jesus Christ as one body without boundaries; lifting one sound of true Worship to God, living by the Word of God, led by the Holy Spirit."