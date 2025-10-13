Bell ObaFest kicks off in Gulu with vibrant flavour launch

Gulu town came alive on Saturday as the Bell ObaFest officially launched its regional pre-festival activations in spectacular fashion.

Hundreds of revellers gathered at Kweyo Village for an evening dedicated to celebrating the spirit of food, music, and the introduction of Bell Lager’s new flavoured variants.

Bell ObaFest

This mini-ObaFest gave the crowds in Northern Uganda a taste of what is to come, showcasing the two new trendsetters—Bell Citrus and Bell Honey—amidst an atmosphere of high-energy entertainment.

True to the festival's promise of enjoyment, the night was driven by an electrifying musical programme. Crowd favourites DJ Drey, DJ Imos, and DJ Frisco set the initial tone, delivering back-to-back hits that had revellers dancing non-stop.

Freeboy performing at the Gulu Bell Obafest experience at Kweyo village shoppers in Gulu

The excitement was amplified when local stars took to the stage. Gulu’s own Eddy Wizzy and Free Boy lit up the venue before the popular Kaba star, Kapeke, closed out the main performances.

Although Kapeke’s set was reportedly shorter than anticipated, the crowd burst into a unified cheer, singing along enthusiastically to his trending hits including Akasanyalaze, Kaba, Shuu, and Swiririri. As the night deepened, DJ Baby Love took over the decks, spinning an unforgettable set that kept the party going under the northern skies, a true testament to the unifying spirit of the heritage Bell beer.

Kapeke performs at the Bell Obafest experience in Gulu

Speaking at the event, Lillian Kansiime, the Bell Lager Brand Manager, underlined the strategic significance of the new products.

She emphasised that Bell Citrus and Bell Honey represent a "new movement set to push boundaries of creativity, flavour and enjoyments" within the beer category. The introduction of these flavoured variants promises a refreshed take on the overall Bell Obafest experience, happening under the theme ‘Flavour for your Flavour’.

Eddy Wizzy performs at the Gulu Bell Obafest pre-experience at Kweyo Shoppers Village

These new offerings, accompanied by unbeatable promotional deals, were certainly the stars at the heart of the Gulu activation.

The next ObaFest activation is scheduled to take place in Arua on 25th October.

Bell Obafest pre-experience at Kweyo Shoppers Village

All these regional events are serving as the perfect warm-up for the ultimate beer festival, which will be the third edition of Bell ObaFest in Kampala.