Pallaso Teams Up with Abeeka Band for hit single "Marry You"

Singer Pius Mayanja, popularly known as Pallaso, has praised Abeeka Band following their joint project, “Marry You.”

The five-member live band has gained popularity on the Kampala music scene.

Formed in 2021 by former members of Janzi Band, the group is known for its dynamic live performances and its blend of musical styles.

The new song marks Pallaso's first-ever collaboration with a live band. The singer described working with the five-member group as an unforgettable experience.

Pallaso

Pallaso Praises Professionalism

Pallaso shared his admiration for the band's talent, stating he was honoured to work with such experienced artists.

"You can feel the professionalism and experience Abeeka brings to the table," Pallaso said.

He added that their vocal skills and the sweetness in their voices immediately caught his ear.

The singer revealed that despite his years of experience, the band introduced him to new ways of experimenting with his voice, a process he says has elevated the project to something truly special.

Abeeka Band

New Song Blends Styles

“Marry You” blends Pallaso’s signature Afropop style with Abeeka’s soulful live sound, a combination the artist described as a magical collaboration that fans should eagerly anticipate.

Often called East Africa’s most vibrant boy band, Abeeka—comprised of Pages, Kevin, Michael, Producer Allan, and Dr. Trey—has built a reputation for electrifying live performances and genre-blending music that fuses Afropop, R&B, and contemporary beats.

The band maintains a busy weekly schedule, performing at popular Kampala venues like The Villa, Garden Light Café, Paradigm, Lazio, La Cueva, and Catwalk.