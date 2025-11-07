South African sensation Nasty C lands in Kampala for Ivyson Tour climax

South African rap phenomenon, Nasty C, touched down at Entebbe International Airport (EBB) this morning, officially kicking off the final countdown to his highly-anticipated Ivyson Tour performance.

The acclaimed artist, who has garnered global recognition for hits like 'Zulu Man With Some Power,' arrived ahead of his show scheduled for tonight, 7th November 2025, which is set to be the electrifying climax of the second annual Aumex Conference.

At the terminal, the star was personally met by Aly Alibhai, the Chief Executive Officer of the organising body, Talent Africa Group (TAG).

His performance will climax an exciting week for the Ugandan music industry, as the Aumex Conference—Uganda’s premier music business gathering— which concludes its three-day run of educational masterclasses and networking sessions.

The main concert takes place at Motiv in Bugolobi this evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasty C, touched down at Entebbe International Airport (EBB) this morning

The Fan-Driven Challenge

Nasty C’s appearance is particularly significant as it was secured through a unique, fan-driven initiative powered by TOORLY.

This innovative scheme allows audiences across Africa to actively campaign for a tour stop in their city by meeting a pre-order ticket target.

Uganda's dedicated music audience has successfully advanced to the final stage and now needs to reach the crucial pre-order target of 200 tickets to officially unlock Kampala as an Ivyson Tour destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organisers have assured all fans that pre-orders are entirely risk-free and will be safely refunded should the target not be met.

Nasty C, touched down at Entebbe International Airport (EBB) this morning

Spotlight on Local Talent

Tonight’s high-energy event will not only feature the South African heavy-hitter but will also showcase an impressive array of local Ugandan talent.

The roster of supporting artists includes Echoled, City Girl, Expect Xhavi, Son of Aboda, Vini Mercy, Tungi, and DJ Tony. This diverse lineup ensures the evening serves as a powerful fusion of international star power and homegrown creativity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasty C’s visit comes amid the Aumex Conference's core mission to empower local artists, producers, and industry professionals. The conference, running from 6th to 8th November, has provided invaluable networking opportunities, connecting Ugandan talent with global industry heavyweights.

Prominent figures from international music organisations, including Mavin Records, Warner Music Group, and Virgin Music, are participating, aiming to facilitate growth and professional development in the East African music sector.