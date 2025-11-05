Ugandan talents to join Nasty C on stage for Ivyson Tour 

Kampala is set to host South African rap sensation Nasty C as the headliner for the highly anticipated Ivyson Tour.

The concert, scheduled for 7th November 2025 at Motiv in Bugolobi, will climax the second edition of the Aumex Conference.

Vini Mercy

The high-profile event is being organised by Talent Africa Group in collaboration with Aumex and supported by sponsors including Guinness Toorly, NRG Radio, and SafeBoda.

Nasty C will be supported by a diverse lineup of local Ugandan talent. The roster of performing artists includes Echoled, City Girl, Expect Xhavi, Son of Aboda, Vini Mercy, Tungi, and DJ Tony.

Songstress City Girl

The concert aims to provide an engaging experience for fans while spotlighting both the international headliner and the depth of the regional music scene.

The Aumex Conference, Uganda’s premier music business gathering, runs from 6th to 8th November.

The primary objective of the conference is to empower local artists, producers, and industry professionals by providing access to global opportunities. The three-day agenda includes a series of educational masterclasses, networking sessions, and showcases.

Singe Echoled

Participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with industry leaders from prominent international companies such as Mavin Records, Warner Music Group, and Virgin Music. Additionally, the event will feature a special networking brunch and panel dedicated to discussing the role of Women in Music.

Tickets for the Ivyson Kampala Tour are available for purchase via tagticketing.com. The Plug Pass is priced at 50,000 UGX.

Expect Xhavi

The Vibe Pass, which offers a signed tour poster and a 20 per cent discount on merchandise, is set at 70,000 UGX. For a premium experience, Ivy Deck tickets are available at 250,000 UGX for individual entry or 1,000,000 UGX for a group of four, which includes a bottle.

Ivy Deck access also grants a meet-and-greet opportunity with Nasty C and entry to the Ivyson Army HQ.