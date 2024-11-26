Latest Ugandan Music News & Updates | Pulse Uganda

MusicLatest Ugandan Music News & Updates | Pulse Uganda
Women in music push for industry equityThe "Women in Music: Addressing Inequality & Unlocking Opportunity" panel brought together leading voices to discuss the challenges and triumphs of women in the music industry.
Pallaso faces backlash for defending Alien SkinPallaso’s remarks have sparked heated debates, with fans and entertainment commentators criticising him for appearing to support violence.
Neon Rave brings the heat to Buziga this weekendRenowned for its electrifying atmosphere since its launch in 2022, the Neon Rave returns, bigger and better than ever, offering an unforgettable night of music, neon lights, and Tusker Lite moments.
Betty Mpologoma wants to reward TikTokers for reviving her 2005 hit songThe catchy track quickly gained traction in August this year, becoming a favourite sound for over 83,000 users on the platform.
Alien Skin arrested by police, faces murder, assault chargesTensions escalated when Alien Skin and his Fangone squad reportedly became aggressive, demanding medical forms from the attending doctor.
Pictorial: Highlights from 9th Nyege Nyege editionHeld at a single venue this year, the festival was seamless for attendees to navigate, allowing them to soak in the full experience without hassle.
Government finally caps moneylenders interest rate at 2.8%This move comes amid growing public anger and a series of incidents highlighting the unethical behaviour of some moneylenders.
Lydia Jazmine: the sexy style goddessThere are particular attributes that sex up her wardrobes to ensure that if it ever malfunctions, it will do so on the side of being tastefully risqué.
I will always support Nyege Nyege- KadagaKadaga was talking to Nyege Nyege festival attendees, accompanied by Busoga Tourism Minister Hellen Namutamba Olga and several government officials
Nyege Nyege Festival: My 2019 experienceAs the Content Editor & Events Manager of KQ Africa, I moderated the creative talk sessions at the Festival.
Nyege Nyege 2024: Transcending expectations on Day 2The festival showcased its ability to unite revellers through creativity and celebration.
Was Gangsta rap an FBI creation?Gangsta rap rose as a subgenre of rap music that conveys the culture and values typical of urban American gangs.
Nyege Nyege comes alive on Day 2 with explosive actsSeven stages across the sprawling golf course erupted with music, traditional dance, and live performances, drawing revellers into the festival’s unique atmosphere.
Drinking in moderation highlighted at Nyege Nyege festivalThe engaging setup features karaoke challenges, trivia sessions, and other interactive activities aimed at promoting positive drinking habits.
'Control your fans,' Gravity Omutujju tells Bobi WineOmutujju says that Bobi Wine’s supporters attacked his late mother, while Bobi let it happen
GNL warns awards organisers: 'Don’t nominate me without my consent'According to the rapper, the awards shows are cheap carbon copies of the Pearl of Africa Music Awards (PAM Awards).
High anticipation as Nyege Nyege fest kicks off tomorrowWith excitement reaching fever pitch, hotels in the area are nearly sold out, and visitors are scrambling to secure last-minute accommodations
John Blaq: 'God saved me from depression'While Blaq has overcome his personal battle, depression continues to silently plague many in Uganda.
A Pass says his first paycheck changed his lifeA Pass was paid handsomely by Ambition Mission, a behavioural change campaign with the express aim of ending drug abuse and smoking
Gov't pushed to form independent ministry for culture amid funding concernsThe report was officially handed over to Ms. Juliana Naumo Akuryo, Commissioner for Culture at the Ministry