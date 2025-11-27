Joshua Baraka promises ‘Mini Nyege’ at maiden solo concert in Kampala

Speaking at a press conference last night, Baraka said the experience will be so thrilling that, “If it was possible I would want to watch the show; that is how amazing the experience is going to be.”

Afro-pop sensation Joshua Baraka has set the stage for a debut solo concert, promising fans an immersive festival atmosphere akin to a 'mini Nyege Nyege'.

The show, titled ‘Into The B’raka Land’, is scheduled for Saturday, November 29, 2025, at Ndere Cultural Center in Kampala.

Speaking at a press conference last night, Baraka said the experience will be so thrilling that, “If it was possible I would want to watch the show; that is how amazing the experience is going to be.”

He added that the concert will be an all-day and all-night affair, featuring a range of activities to create a genuine festival feel.

“This is my first headline show in Kampala in Uganda. A lot of people have always asked me why I have never had a show here; it is finally here,” Baraka said

Having performed globally, the singer felt it was only right to deliver his best and biggest show on home soil.

“When you come to experience it, you will understand why it took so long,” he promised the audience. Crucially, the artist hopes the event will be a source of inspiration, adding, “I want everyone who comes to feel empowered, especially the young people. I want them to feel like they can do anything.”

Aly Alibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group and the concert’s Executive Producer, confirmed the scale of the ambition. He described the event as a journey into “the immersive world of Joshua Baraka’s story, his artistry, and journey.”

Alibhai detailed the transformation of the venue: “On November 29 we are transforming Ndere Cultural Center into B’raka Land.” This "Land" will be sectioned into three distinct zones: the Main Land for the primary concert, the Dream Land for the VIP experience, and the Adventure Land, featuring interactive zones, brand activations, and engaging fun.

Alibhai also assured attendees of a world-class production, from state-of-the-art staging and lighting to impressive special effects, claiming the concert “will set new standards for Ugandan live entertainment.”

The event has attracted strong corporate backing, with Jackson Twinomugisha, the creative manager at Uganda Breweries Ltd, expressing enthusiasm.

“Baraka represents the very best of Ugandan creativity, and we believe such a great moment deserves a great refreshment,” he said, confirming Bell Citrus as the title sponsor.