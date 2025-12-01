Joe Thomas thrills Kampala in sold-out concert

Having performed in Uganda twice before, Joe Thomas returned with renewed energy, backed by a seasoned band that helped him glide through a nonstop hours-long set.

Just as promised, multi-award-winning American R&B icon Joe Thomas delivered an unforgettable night of soul, nostalgia, and world-class live performance during ‘A Night with Joe Thomas’concert on Sunday, November 30 at Mestil Gardens, Kampala.

Organized by Malembe Lifestyle and powered by I&M Bank, the event was completely sold out and drew an enthusiastic mix of old school R&B lovers, socialites, and music fans in general.

Before the main show, revelers first gathered at Music and Friends, a daytime precursor event held in a separate setup within Mestil. Running throughout the afternoon till early evening, it featured sets from Rwandan DJs, good food, refreshing drinks, and a laid-back social atmosphere that set the tone for the evening.

Later, in the main concert section, the night kicked off on a high as DJ Handsome warmed up the crowd with a smooth blend of classic R&B tracks, prompting fans to sing along long before Joe took the stage.

When the main event finally rolled around at about 10PM, Joe, dressed in silver tones, stepped onto the stage to cheers and instantly transported fans back to the golden age of R&B.

With his rich vocals and effortless command of the stage, he delivered a deeply emotional, intimate performance that reminded the crowd why he remains one of the most celebrated voices of the 90s and 2000s.

Joe took the audience on a journey through his most iconic hits, opening with the playful Don’t Wanna Be a Player and the sultry More and More.

He delivered heartfelt performances of If I Was Your Man, Thank God I Found You, I’m Missing You, I Want to Know, and I Believe in You.

He sprinkled in tributes to contemporary R&B stars, revisited songs that defined his early career, and even offered playful fragments of his collaborations with hip-hop acts, moments that made the crowd erupt with nostalgia.

I&M Bank, the event’s lead partner, once again took pride in delivering an unforgettable experience for their customers and music fans alike.

“We have partnered with many musical events this year, but Joe’s concert truly stood out. I&M Bank cares about giving its customers experiences of all kinds, not just financial services, but moments of joy, entertainment, and connection. We believe this concert is a perfect kick-starter for the festive season,” said Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at I&M Bank.