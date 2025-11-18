Joshua Baraka explains why 'Wrong Places' has no video

Joshua Baraka's Wrong Places quickly became one of the year’s biggest hits, pulling in more than 14 million YouTube views and over 12 million Spotify streams at the time of writing.

When Joshua Baraka released Wrong Places in May, the song spread across the world in weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It quickly became one of the year’s biggest hits, pulling in more than 14 million YouTube views and over 12 million Spotify streams at the time of writing.

With numbers that strong, many fans expected a big-budget video to follow.

Instead, one question has refused to go away for months: Where is the video for Wrong Places?

Joshua finally responded during an appearance on Gagamel TV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said he does not plan to shoot a video for the hit, noting that the track has already performed far beyond his expectations.

“The time… also the song was already performing well, and I am going to release an album, so I leaned toward making videos for other songs and leaving this one. I do not think Wrong Places will have a music video, but you never know. Maybe later I will change my mind or my team will suggest it, but for now I do not think so,” he said.

Joshua Baraka

He agreed that a video would push the track even higher, but explained that his attention is now on his upcoming album.

“It is true a video is very impactful, but a song like that needs a video that is really good. Right now I am focused on releasing my album. I am trying to see how to use the resources I have to fit everything. But let me see… maybe I will shoot a video for Wrong Places.”

Advertisement

Advertisement