Joshua Baraka set for maiden “Into the B’raka Land” concert

Set for Saturday, November 29, 2025, at the iconic Ndere Cultural Center in Ntinda, the event promises to be a singular, immersive experience that finally brings the sensational Afro-pop artist's unique musical universe to life in a physical space.

The countdown is nearly over for one of the most anticipated musical milestones of the year: Joshua Baraka’s debut solo concert, “Into the B’raka Land.”

Since his initial breakout success, Joshua Baraka has been redefining the Ugandan music scene, masterfully blending Afro-fusion, R&B, and dancehall elements into a sound that has quickly gained global attention.

Joshua Baraka

Now, as his “baby steps” turn into “giant strides,” the concert marks his official ascent to headline status. Fans can expect an unforgettable night featuring his entire beloved discography, from smooth ballads to chart-topping hits, coupled with special guest appearances designed to surprise and delight.

Aly Alibhai from Talent Africa Group, the event producers, teased the scale of the production, promising an environment that transcends a typical concert. “We’re building ‘B’raka Land’ as a physical world for one night only,” Alibhai explained.

“From the moment you arrive at Ndere Center, the environment, the energy, and the sound will be a direct reflection of Joshua’s artistry.” Gates are set to open at 3:00 PM, giving attendees ample time to immerse themselves in the curated world before the main event begins.

UBL MD, Felicite Nson and Joshua Baraka

To ensure this pivotal musical moment is delivered with maximum impact and flavor, Joshua Baraka has teamed up with a brand that shares his innovative spirit: Bell Citrus.

The bold and zesty new variant among the Bell Flavors has proudly announced its partnership with Baraka for this groundbreaking concert. This collaboration is viewed as a perfect cultural fit, uniting two fresh forces who are twisting the traditional expectations within their respective fields—Baraka in music, and Bell Citrus in refreshment with its citrus-infused flavor profile.

Joshua Baraka

Bell Brand Manager Lillian Kansiime emphasized the synergy: “The story and energy behind Joshua Baraka's first major concert is exactly what Bell Citrus is about. He represents the very best of Ugandan creativity, and we believe such a great moment deserves a great refreshment.

By supporting Joshua, we’re adding our signature zest to an experience, and we’re here to ensure the ‘B’raka Land’ experience is as rich as it can be.” Baraka himself expressed excitement, noting that the brand "understand[s] that fresh energy" required to create a "core memory for Kampala."