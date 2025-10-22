Jenva set to shake airwaves with his new hit 'No Way'

Uganda’s music scene is on fire again and this time, it’s thanks to a young powerhouse named Jenva, real name Shafic Lwobawo, whose new single 'No Way' is already being whispered about as the next big anthem.

From the streets to the spotlight, Jenva’s journey is proof that raw talent, bold vision, and relentless creativity can turn dreams into soundtracks.

Known for effortlessly blending Afrobeats and Hip-Hop, Jenva is a true game-changer a musical alchemist who fuses rhythm and rhyme into something hypnotic and fresh. His music feels like a global groove with an African soul.

On 'No Way', Jenva delivers smooth lyrical energy over lush beats, combining infectious hooks with heartfelt storytelling. Insiders who’ve had an early listen say the song is 'unskippable,' with one producer calling it “the kind of track that owns the night and still lingers in your head the next morning.”

Jenva

Born and raised in Uganda and now based in Zurich, Jenva’s journey began as a street freestyle rapper, armed only with his words and a dream. Before dominating the mic, he made waves as a fashion creator at just 17, collaborating with global brands like Puma, Adidas, and Zalendo. That fearless creativity spills into his music unapologetically bold, effortlessly stylish, and always pushing boundaries.

His past tracks like 'Nana,' “Soweto,' 'Yeye,' and 'Hakuna Matata' earned him a growing fan base across East Africa and beyond. But with 'No Way,' Jenva seems ready to go global. Everything about the track from its production to its flow screams chart-topping masterpiece.

Expect to hear it dominating playlists, radio countdowns, and TikTok challenges in the coming weeks. As Jenva puts it, "‘No Way’ isn’t just a song; it’s a feeling a mix of passion, hustle, and pride in where I come from.”

Jenva

Uganda keeps birthing stars, but Jenva is in a league of his own a multitalented force turning every beat into a statement and every lyric into a legacy. When 'No Way' finally drops, one thing’s for sure there’s no way the music world won’t be talking about it.

