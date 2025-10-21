City businessman claims ownership of Alien Skin’s Fangone Forest trademark

A legal storm is brewing as singer Patrick Mulwana, widely known as Alien Skin, races against time to save the trademark of his music label Fangone Forest Entertainment Ltd.

Documents filed with the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) confirm that a city businessman, Agumiikiriza Aguma Aaron, has laid a legal claim to the trademark, prompting the artiste’s lawyers to seek intervention to reclaim the rights.

The dispute centres on Trademark Application No. UG/T/2023/079921, which sought the registration of "Alien Skin" and the associated "Fangone Forest Entertainment Ltd."

Mr Aguma, identifying himself as the director of Fangone Forest Entertainment Ltd, filed a counter-statement in support of his claim, asserting that the company name is legally registered and trademarked to him.

In a statutory declaration submitted as an affidavit, Mr Aguma states he is a proprietor of a company involved in production, distribution, and commercial publishing.

He claims to have been involved in the production business for over a decade and has produced over 200 projects for more than 50 clients.

His "laboured brand," he said, has been put up for more than a decade and is now being jeopardised by the artist's attempts.

Aguma denies having a stage name or intending to acquire one, confirming his role as purely a businessman.

Alien Skin

Alien Skin’s Grounds for Opposition

Meanwhile, Alien Skin, who is represented by Patrick Shyaka & Co. Advocates, has filed a formal Notice of Opposition to Application For Registration of the trademark.

The grounds for this opposition rest on the principle of prior use and the established reputation of the artist's brand.

Alien Skin’s legal team asserts the "prior use of the name and unregistered mark and style ALIEN SKIN" and the "protection of the goodwill and reputation and distinctiveness acquired and gained over a period of 4 years of use of the name mark and style ALIEN SKIN and the 42 songs so far under the unregistered mark and style ALIEN SKIN."

They further argue that the use of the name "Fangone Forest Entertainment Ltd" by the businessman is a misrepresentation that is "very likely to lead to confusion in the minds of the public."

The URSB Timeline

The legal battle is now moving through the URSB, which is overseeing the trademark application process.

An official communication from the URSB, dated 15th October 2025, informed Alien Skin's legal team about the filing of the counter-statement by Mr Aguma.

The Registrar stipulated that Alien Skin is required to file evidence in support of his opposition within 42 days from the date of the notice.

Should he fail to do so, the Registrar may proceed to consider the opposition abandoned.