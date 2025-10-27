Aziz Azion , Vyroota , Tracy Melon, Nince Henry and more for Roast And Rhyme this Sunday

Kampala's premier outdoor music and culinary festival, #RoastandRhyme, is set to return for its spectacular 24th edition, promising an evening drenched in soul music and the smoky aroma of grilled meats.

Organised by Swangz Avenue, the "Soul on Strings Edition" will take over the Hockey Grounds in Lugogo on Sunday, November 2nd, cementing its status as a cultural movement that perfectly blends premium vibes with proudly Ugandan experiences.

Roast and Rhyme returns with an urban twist: What you need to know For the first time, the event will be hosted at the Hockey Grounds, conveniently located above the Lugogo Cricket Oval and adjacent to the MTN Arena.

If you have been searching for a good reason to gather your crew, dust off the picnic baskets, and enjoy the perfect Sunday session, this is it. Roast and Rhyme has evolved past a simple gig; it's a cherished ritual for city dwellers looking for a relaxed atmosphere, great music, and, crucially, exceptional food.

This particular edition is dedicated to smooth, acoustic sounds, with a stellar line-up of Ugandan talent prepared to deliver performances that match the 'Soul on Strings' theme. Fans can look forward to seeing the legendary Aziz Azion, the smooth vocals of Nince Henry, the emerging star Vyroota, the sensational Tracy Melon, and Aaronx, among others.

These artists will be trading in heavy beats for unplugged, soulful sets, ensuring the afternoon is filled with easy-listening acoustic feels.

And what would Roast and Rhyme be without the 'Roast'? Top food vendors are already booked to ensure a continuous supply of the city's finest nyama choma and grilled treats. Attendees are being encouraged to bring their picnic mats and camping chairs, as comfort is key when the music, meat, and good times hit their stride.

With gates opening at 11 AM, and security fully guaranteed, the countdown has officially begun for the most soulful edition yet. Tickets are currently on sale, priced at UGX 100,000 for standard entry and UGX 200,000 for VVIP, available via the FlexiPay App or by dialing *291#.