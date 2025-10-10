Bell ObaFest returns with national tour, kicking off in Gulu

The annual Bell ObaFest is back for its 2025 edition, officially announced as a major nationwide celebration set to immerse festivalgoers in a rich mix of music, culinary delights, and Uganda’s distinctive cultural identity.

Under the theme "Flavour for your flavour," this year’s festival marks a bold expansion, transforming from a single event into a multi-city cultural journey designed to bring communities together in a shared celebration of life and taste.

Lillian Kansiime, Bell Lager Brand Manager, expressed enthusiasm for the new format.

“Bell ObaFest is back bigger and bolder with regional celebrations, allowing us to take the festival to communities across Uganda and build up to the ultimate experience in Kampala,” she stated.

The festival itinerary begins in Gulu at Kweyo Village Shoppers on October 11th, before travelling to Masaka, Arua, and Mbarara, culminating in the main flagship event in the capital, Kampala. Each regional stop promises a multisensory experience, featuring interactive tasting experiences and a showcase of local talent.

Bell Obafest experience

Beyond the promise of fun, food, and beer—including the brand’s new Bell Citrus and Bell Honey variants—the ObaFest is strategically designed to reinforce community impact. A core feature of the festival is its dedication to showcasing the country's diverse cultural richness.

The events will provide vital platforms for emerging artists, culinary entrepreneurs, and creative performers, ranging from traditional dance troupes to contemporary entertainers.

This celebration of local flair fosters a deep sense of connection, shared enjoyment, and national pride among attendees. It is this commitment to leveraging the event as an incubator for local creativity that sets it apart, ensuring the festival is not just a party but a meaningful cultural exchange across regions.

In a concerted effort to mitigate its impact, Bell Lager is taking deliberate steps to reduce the festival’s environmental footprint. Ms. Kansiime highlighted the brand’s commitment to sustainability and responsible practices. “Initiatives such as waste management, recycling, and sustainable practices ensure a greener and more responsible celebration,” she explained.