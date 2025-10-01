Nyege Nyege 10th addition turns focus to fashion, film

The internationally renowned Nyege Nyege Festival is gearing up for its landmark 10th edition next month, at Kalagala Falls in Jinja.

Derek Debru, the event co-founder says, this year’s fest will be the “mother of all festivals.”

Speaking at a press conference last night, Debru revealed that the 2025 event, scheduled for November 20–23, will be a decade-spanning retrospective, designed to "look back and look forward."

The festival, themed Ekyigunda Ky’omuliro – The Gathering of the Flame, will bring the best of the past decade but will also usher in a new era of programming, expanding its cultural scope far beyond music to embrace fashion, film, and continent-wide artistic dialogue.

Photo moments for revellers at Nyege Nyege

ADVERTISEMENT

The African Electronic Music Conference and Cultural Expansion

For its milestone anniversary, Nyege Nyege is making a move to solidify its role as a key thought leader in African arts.

It will among others see the launch of the African Electronic Music Conference, an inaugural summit designed to shape the future of the genre.

Debru confirmed that the event will convene approximately 15 different music collectives from across the continent, with representatives expected from countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, South Africa, Kenya, and Rwanda.

These delegates will gather to discuss the "state of African electronic music" and foster continental collaboration. Alongside this, the festival will feature an element of Ugandan traditional music, ensuring the deep cultural roots of the country are celebrated alongside the cutting-edge electronic sounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyege Nyege

New Disciplines: Sustainable Fashion and Matatu Stage Films

The 10th edition marks a shift with the formal incorporation of other creative disciplines.

Debru confirmed a dedicated focus on fashion, partnering with Kwetu Kwanza who run crucial projects dedicated to sustainable fashion.

Furthermore, film will take centre stage with the involvement of Matatu Stage, who will curate a dedicated film programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This cinematic element is set to spotlight some of the most exciting short films emanating from Uganda and other parts of Africa, adding a rich visual and narrative layer to the four-day cultural extravaganza.

The author at Nyege Nyege, where many shenanigans took place.

Finding a Permanent Home at Kalagala Falls

The challenge of finding the perfect venue has been a defining characteristic of the festival's post-pandemic history.

Debru acknowledged that while they were stable for five years pre-COVID-19, subsequent moves presented logistical challenges. Following the move to Itanda Falls, the location was deemed "too adventurous and too hard for some people."

ADVERTISEMENT

Conversely, the subsequent move to the Jinja Gold Course left some attendees "missing the adventure."

After months of deliberation, the organisers have settled on Kalagala Falls in Kangulumira as the permanent venue for the "next 10 years."

This site, spanning 40 acres of pristine riverside wilderness and incorporating sites like Adrift Uganda’s Adventure Centre, perfectly balances the demand for adventure—offering activities like rafting and bungee jumping—with cultural immersion, cementing its status as the "adventure capital of East Africa."

The festival’s success is no longer simply measured by ticket sales; its economic contribution is now officially recognised by the state.

Last year, the Ministry of Tourism conducted an economic impact study which found that the festival "brings millions of dollars to the economy."

ADVERTISEMENT

As such, the ministry is coming on board for the first time as one of the sponsors

Nyege Nyege came alive on Friday

Performances

Over four unforgettable days, festivalgoers will experience five dynamic stages and 300 acts, spanning electronic, hip hop, dancehall, amapiano, afrobeats, live bands, and traditional sounds from across Africa and beyond.

The first phase lineup has already been announced, with global icons including DJ Skrillex (USA), Flowdan (UK), Tash LC (UK), DJ Travella (Tanzania), Boutross (Kenya), Bclip (Colombia), Dylan Brady (USA) and many more. A second phase—featuring top Ugandan DJs and acts—will be revealed in the coming weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival is produced and managed by Talent Africa Group (TAG), Uganda’s leading events and entertainment powerhouse.

“Nyege Nyege at 10 is more than a festival—it is a movement that has shaped Uganda’s place on the global cultural map. At TAG, we are proud to produce this landmark edition and deliver an unforgettable experience that celebrates our creative spirit, our music, our tourism, and our people,” said Aly Allibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group.

Nyege Nyege

A Decade of Nyege Nyege

Since its founding in 2015, Nyege Nyege Festival has grown from a small riverside gathering into a global cultural phenomenon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hillary Baguma, Brand Manager, Mainstream Spirits at UBL.

Uganda Waragi at 60 x Nyege Nyege at 10

This year, Uganda Breweries Limited’s iconic Uganda Waragi brand joins as a lead partner in a historic double celebration: Uganda Waragi at 60 meets Nyege Nyege at 10. Uganda Waragi will host a dedicated stage experience featuring special performances, cocktails, and immersive brand activations.