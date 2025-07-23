Nyege Nyege is back for 2025 edition: Venue, dates unveiled

The annual Nyege Nyege Festival is officially returning for its 2025 edition, promising another electrifying celebration of music and arts.

This year's festival, dubbed "Ekiggunda Ky'omuliro: the gathering of the flame," is scheduled to take place from Thursday, November 20th to Sunday 23rd, 2025.

In a brief announcement today, the festival organisers unveiled a new, yet familiar, location: Kalagala Falls.

This picturesque site is situated just across Itanda Falls on River Nile, where the festival was famously held in September 2022.

Traditional dancers at Nyege Nyege

It is located in Kanguluimira, about 27 kilometres north of Jinja City.

The move to Kalagala Falls signals a fresh chapter for the renowned event, promising a unique backdrop for its diverse array of performances and cultural experiences.

More detailed information regarding the artist lineup and ticket sales is expected to be divulged by the organisers in the coming weeks.

(R-L) The Uganda Breweries Marketing Director Catherine Ndungu hands over a bottle of Uganda Waragi to Hon Rebecca Kadaga at the Nyege nyege festival inn Jinja

Recap of the 2024 Festival's Success

The announcement of the 2025 edition follows a successful 2024 festival, which took place from November 14th to 17th.

Last year, Nyege Nyege moved to the Jinja Golf Course and the Source of the Nile, introducing a new "Nyege in the City" programme that extended the festival experience throughout Jinja City.

The Nyege Nyege came alive on Friday

The 2024 edition boasted an impressive lineup of over 300 artists, featuring both international and local talents. Notable performers included Acid Pauli, Cheb Runner, DJ Diaki, Tash LC, Jamz Supernova, DJ Travella, Authentically Plastic, and Kampire.

The festival continued its tradition of showcasing a diverse range of genres, from experimental electronic music to traditional Ugandan sounds, with cultural dance troupes and artists like Kenneth Mugabi and DJ Suuna Ben also taking centre stage.