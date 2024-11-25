Latest Ugandan Lifestyle Events News & Trends | Pulse Uganda

EventsLatest Ugandan Lifestyle Events News & Trends | Pulse Uganda
Buziga comes alive with a spectacular Neon Rave experienceOn Saturday, November 23, Tusker Lite delivered the ultimate party experience at Jamback Bar and Lounge in Buziga, transforming the venue into a vibrant neon-lit playground to celebrate the Tusker Lite Neon Rave and Jamback’s second anniversary.
Third season of 'Conversessions' promises unforgettable music experiencesThis digital music series, famed for its unique acoustic style, will run for six months, culminating in May 2025. Fans can expect an even bigger and better showcase of Ugandan music and artistry, enriched by personal, vulnerable, and unexpected "Conversessions."
AUMEX 2024 brings global music experts to UgandaThis year’s Amplify Uganda Music Expo (AUMEX) is shaping up to be a groundbreaking event, uniting top-tier industry leaders, international delegates, and emerging talents in the vibrant city of Kampala, Uganda, from November 22–23.
Final question that crowned Denmark’s Victoria Theilvig Miss Universe 2024The final question that crowned Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig Miss Universe 2024
A night of nostalgia and luxury at Chef’s Table event in KampalaOn Saturday evening, November 9, the Chef’s Table event captivated Kampala’s food enthusiasts with a delightful second edition held in the intimate setting of Kardamom & Koffee.
Rapper Lanie Banks, Joshua Cheptegei participate in SASA marathonThe Canada-based Ugandan rapper Lanie Banks was secretly spotted at Entebbe International Airport on October 25, 2024, ahead of the Mbale-Tororo SASA (Start Awareness Support Action) run, which took place from October 31 to November 2.
Diva Dubai Agency: Modelling firm with a differenceThe UAE modelling industry is a hotbed of innovation and competence, with the brains behind every runway show putting a lot of effort into making their shows a success, with help from fashion creatives, designers, and other squad members.
Johnnie Walker unveils 2024 gifting studio for personalised presentsThe Johnnie Walker Gifting Studio is designed to add a personalised, premium touch to the festive season.
Diwali 2024: 30+ thoughtful wishes, quotes to share this festival of lights30+ meaningful Diwali wishes, messages & quotes to share the spirit of the festival
Daycation Brunch redefines city Sundays with vibrant gatheringsWith the next Daycation Brunch slated for November 24, premium fun lovers can look forward to yet another chance to soak up the feel-good energy
Greenhill Academy shines at Enjuba National Spelling BeePupils from Greenhill Academy Primary School, Kibuli, claimed the top three positions in the Enjuba National Spelling Bee Competition held on Saturday, October 26, at Kampala Serena Hotel.
Daycation Brunch returns for 4th edition this SundayKampala’s most anticipated Sunday brunch, The Daycation Brunch, returns this Sunday, October 27, for its 4th edition, at Silo 15 in Bugolobi and it promises to be an unforgettable experience.
PHOTOS: Gloria Bugie thrills Smack League crowdSunday’s Match Day 7 of the SMACK League at Legends Rugby Grounds was nothing short of spectacular, blending intense football action with captivating musical performances.
Batalo East’s 'Moving Murals' set to showcase diverse beauty in JinjaBatalo East, one of Africa’s premier dance production companies, renowned for its distinctive fusion of traditional and urban arts, has announced its latest theatre dance masterpiece, titled ‘Moving Murals.’
South African DJ duo 2wo Bunnies thrill fans at Kampala partyHosted by Sheila Gashumba, the party was headlined by the sensational South African DJ duo, 2wo Bunnies. Don Julio enhanced the atmosphere with a stunning setup that complemented the already impressive venue. Upon arrival, guests were greeted by a large blue backdrop, perfect for capturing memorable photos.
A Pass announces 2025 concertUgandan singer A Pass has officially announced that he will be holding a concert on January 31, 2025.
South Africa's 2wo Bunnies set to perform in Kampala this SaturdayLeading the celebrations will be South Africa's 2wo Bunnies, the electrifying DJ duo that has taken the music world by storm.
Emin Pasha Hotel celebrates Independence with Flavours of Uganda FestivalThe Emin Pasha Hotel and Spa joined the Independence Day celebrations with a unique event dubbed the "Flavours of Uganda Food Festival," a showcase of the nation's rich culinary heritage and culture.
Johnnie Walker toasts to Uganda at 62 in StyleNo one throws a celebration quite like the iconic Johnnie Walker! And as Uganda marks 62 years of independence, the global celebratory whisky brand has once again gone all out to honour the nation in grand style.
Fun Factory set to host epic '5 Star Madness' comedy show on October 8Fun Factory is gearing up to host its grand comedy show, '5 Star Madness,' on Tuesday, October 8, at the Kampala Serena Hotel.