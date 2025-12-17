Advertisement

Fashion police on alert: New critique show 'Fashion X' launches at Abryanz Awards

Pulse Uganda 10:47 - 17 December 2025
Mami Debz and Prim Asiimwe are to run the show Fashion X
The Ugandan style scene is set for a dramatic shift this Friday as the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) Honorary Gala officially launches a bold new critique programme. 

The Kampala Serena Hotel will host the nation’s biggest red carpet event, which promises to be more scrutinised than ever before with the debut of Fashion X, a dedicated fashion critique and culture show set to premiere on Play It Loud.

Guests attending are warned to show up prepared to be “seen, judged, celebrated, and talked about,” as Fashion X will be watching every sartorial choice.

Mami Debz

New Show Promises No-Holds-Barred Analysis

The new show, Fashion X, marks a definitive move towards elevating and critically analysing celebrity style in the region. 

Its launch coincides perfectly with the ASFA’s high-profile red carpet, which is consistently one of the year’s most anticipated style moments. The focus this year will be strictly on attendees’ commitment to high fashion and culture. 

With the cameras primed and the new critique segment ready, the atmosphere is set for an evening that transcends a mere awards ceremony and ventures into genuine fashion commentary and history.

Prim Asiimwe

The Epicentre of Music and Style

Beyond the fashion scrutiny, the gala on Friday, 19th December, promises a spectacular confluence of music and culture. A major highlight of the night will be the inaugural NRG Half Time Show, headlined by the acclaimed artist Vinka. 

The stellar performance line-up also features some of the country’s leading talents, including Elijah Kitaka and Karole Kasita, alongside Tyra Chantey and Rwanda’s Kevin Kade. 

Dance enthusiasts can look forward to routines by Valentino, complemented by sounds curated by top-tier disc jockeys, DJ Vee and DJ Harold, ensuring the energy remains high throughout the night.

Prim Asiimwe

Securing Attendance at the Gala

This event is being billed as a historical moment for African fashion and entertainment. For those who wish to attend and make their own statement on the famed runway, tickets are currently available for purchase at quicket.co.ug for 250,000 UGX. 

Exclusive tables for larger groups are also on offer, priced at 5,000,000 UGX. Organisers have issued a final call to prospective attendees, imploring them to “Dress like it matters. Walk like it’s yours. ASFAs is calling,” before the event takes place later this week.

