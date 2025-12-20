One Man One Bottle end of year party set for this Sunday

When we enter the third week of December, we slip into celebration mode. This weekend, Kampala is preparing for a night that promises to redefine how the region closes the year.

On Sunday, December 21, 2025, the global leading luxury tequila, Don Julio, in partnership with socialite Sheilah Gashumba - aka Lil Stunner, will host the One Man One Bottle experience, at Aura Lounge, in Kololo, an end-of-year affair that blends luxury, music, and premium enjoyment into one unapologetically glamorous experience.

The One Man One Bottle experience has grown into a symbol of refined nightlife culture, where premium tastes meet curated soundscapes, and the city’s social elite gather to toast another year of wins.

The party curated by Lil Stunner, also a Don Julio influencer, promises to, once again, set the standard for the dopest party experience.

At the heart of the experience is Don Julio’s premium tequila portfolio, with guests invited to savour classics such as the crisp Don Julio Blanco and the iconic Don Julio 1942, all served in true Don Julio fashion and style.

“Don Julio and the One Man One Bottle experience are simply a perfect match. We get to roll with the top ballers, and give them the perfect year-ender party that they deserve. One Man One Bottle reflects the spirit of luxury celebration, and come this Sunday, we are turning up to celebrate music, culture, and craftsmanship, in the most luxurious fashion that Don Julio is known for,” said Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager, Tequila and Rum East Africa.

Music, as expected, will be the pulse of the night. The evening’s performances will be headlined by two of the most talented artistes Uganda has witnessed in the last twenty years- King Saha and Jose Chameleone.

The two, who share a deep history, are expected to turn up the heat, and transform the dance floor into a vibrant, kinetic celebration of Ugandan sound and style.

South Africa’s DJ Njelic is in town, and will share the stage with the Ugandan legends. DJ Njelic’s deep hypnotic Amapiano sets will transport revelers to Jo’burg and back. Tanzania’s high-energy hype sensation, Sir Holy, will also be bringing an electrifying presence that promises to keep the crowd on its feet.

Packages to enjoy this celebration start from Shs 3m- the Princess package, that comes with a 1942 bottle, the Stunners, and Challengers packages go for Shs 5m and Shs 6m- respectively, and each comes with a Don Julio 1942, 8 VVIP passes, 1 dedicated security personnel, 1 dedicated service staff, and reserved parking for 2 cars.

The Kings package goes for Shs 8m, and comes with two 1942 bottles, a Blue Label, 10 VVIP tickets, 2 dedicated security personnel, 2 dedicated service staff, and reserved parking for 2 cars. The other two packages are- the King of Kings and the Emperor’s packages.

The King of Kings, is at Shs 12m, and comes with three 1942 bottles, a Blue Label, 10 VVIP tickets, 2 Security personnel, 2 dedicated service staff, and reserved parking for 2 cars. The Emperor’s package is the top tier offering, and is going for Shs 25m.

It comes with a grand entry, raised platform for proper view of the stage, reserved parking for 3 cars, fifteen VVIP passes, four 1942 bottles, a Johnnie Walker Blue Label, 3 security personnel and 3 dedicated service staff.