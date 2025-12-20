Dlala Thukzin lights up 1420 1st anniversary celebration

But it was their interest in the drinks that was surprising, literally after updating their social media platforms, almost everyone walked straight to the cocktail bar and ordered for a drink.

You always notice it is December when you lose track of which day of the week it is, especially at night.

From band nights, theme parties and spenders’ assemblies, Kampala doesn’t fall short of celebrations. And that was the mindset behind Bugolobi hangout 1420’s one-year anniversary, held on Thursday evening.

From high heels, sun dresses, short shorts, shades, and bouncy wigs, the red carpet was swamped with people whose outfits defeated the current weather, time, and yet all ready to catch a fire like the economy truly had nothing on them.

1420 Resto Bar has over the past year created a reputation as a premium bar that captures imaginations of revelers through themed parties, fine dining, and musical experiences.

For their anniversary, they collaborated with Don Julio to deliver a night where fashion, and electrifying music met- thanks to the show stopping Dlala Thukzin, from South Africa.

But what’s a party of this kind without photo moments? As expected, when most of the guests arrived, they prioritized taking pictures for the gram, Snapchat, while others even went live on TikTok.

But it was their interest in the drinks that was surprising, literally after updating their social media platforms, almost everyone walked straight to the cocktail bar and ordered for a drink.

And over the years, you can’t argue with the fact that people in Kampala have learned a thing or two about tequila, especially by the way they described their cocktails.

“There is a growing tequila culture in Uganda, and Don Julio is proud to be at the forefront of it all,” says, Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager for Tequila and Rum- East Africa, adding, “Don Julio is all about milestone moments, and celebrating 1420 at one year is the perfect occasion to raise a glass of the finest tequila.”

Besides the good vibes on the red carpet, the real magic was on the dancefloor, where celebrities locked and danced with their fans. For a moment, celebrated DJs like Alisha, the Life of the Party- Etania, and Kamali, mingled and enjoyed the moment without resolve.

From DJ Ssese, to DJ Vanss, the mood was set, it was an Afro-House and dancehall profile, thus songs such as Bennie Man’s Dude, Elephant Man’s Pon Da River to Siza’s Abantu, which most Ugandans think is Amapiano.

But it was Etania that took the party to South Africa, even before Dlala Thukzin took to the podium.

Before The Life of the Party, the DJ Alisha brought out the inner Hip-Hop artists in the audience with her set. The crowd was lip-syncing to favorites like Rick Ross’ John, Rihanna’s Bitch Better Have My Money, and Chris Brown’s Ayo, among others.

At exactly 12:30 am, Dlala took to the decks, and for a moment, one could think 1420 had migrated to Jozi! As Ama Gear dropped, phones rose, voices sang along, and dance moves grew more frantic.

Dlala’s performance was energetic and interactive. He knew his audience as much as they knew him.

As dawn approached and the final tracks faded, the 1420 at one celebration had cemented its place as a key player on Kampala’s nightlife scene.