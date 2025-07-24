First Daughter Diana denies dating UPDF officer 

President Yoweri Museveni’s daughter, Diana Kyaremera, is distancing herself from reports that she is back on the dating scene after ending her marriage.

The President’s last-born took to social media on Thursday to dismiss media reports that she was currently seeing a senior officer of the army.

She cited a blog which linked her to a UPDF general, alleging that the two were set to tie the knot.

Kyaremera sought to set the record straight, writing, “I woke up to the news that I am getting married. So, just to set the record straight, I am not marrying any UPDF general. Have a blessed day.”

Uganda's First Daughter Diana Kyaremera Museveni / Instagram

Single and happy

The 46-year-old has been single since the dissolution of her marriage of 18 years to businessman Geoffrey Kamuntu.

She first went public about her failed marriage in March last year, although the dissolution happened years earlier.

She explained her decision to speak out despite her efforts to maintain privacy, citing the welfare of her children as the primary reason.

Kyaremera stated that she had "tried to keep my divorce private and out of the public sphere for the sake of my children," but felt compelled to clarify the situation now.

She confirmed that a "Decree Nisi," which legally terminates the marriage, was issued in 2022.

She also talked of the emotional toll of such a process, particularly when children are involved and appealed for public understanding and prayers for her family as they navigate this difficult period, also requesting respect for their privacy.

The divorce had been hinted at earlier when Diana formally applied to the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) in 2022 to drop the use of her husband's name, Kamuntu, expressing a preference to be known as Diana Museveni Kyaremera.

Diana Kyaremera and her children

This move had previously gone viral on social media, sparking various theories about the couple's status.

Diana Kyaremera and Geoffrey Kamuntu married on July 24, 2004, and are parents to three children.