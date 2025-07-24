Chameleone, Zawedde get spicy again as fans call for marriage

Jose Chameleone has once again sent his fanbase into a frenzy of anticipation after a highly public and affectionate reunion with businesswoman Juliet Zawedde.

The duo, whose close friendship has long been a subject of public speculation, shared multiple kisses live on stage last night, much to the delight and audible excitement of the cheering crowd.

The unexpected display of affection has reignited calls from fans for the pair to formalise their relationship, pushing their renowned "friendship" to what many hope will be the next level.

Chameleone with Juliet Zawedde

On-Stage Reunion Ignites Fan Frenzy

Juliet Zawedde, a US-based businesswoman, arrived in Uganda last week to celebrate her birthday.

Chameleone was unable to attend her main birthday fete on July 19th at Noni Vie in Kampala, having been away in Bujumbura

The two managed to catch up last night, and their reunion on stage was nothing short of a spectacle.

A video widely circulated across social media platforms shows Zawedde joining Chameleone on stage, where she proceeded to give him a bear hug and plant multiple kisses on his lips.

This was met with loud ululations and screams of excitement from the revellers.

Juliet Zawedde

Fans Push for a Marital Union

The "spicy" on-stage interaction quickly translated into a wave of enthusiastic comments across social media, with many fans openly urging Chameleone and Zawedde to consider marriage.

"Marry her, please, coz you deserve each other,” wrote one Instagram user named Rene.

Another fan, Shaun, echoed this sentiment, stating, “I wish you could marry her because you make a good couple.”

Juliet Zawedde, the Ugandan businesswoman based in Boston, Massachusetts, visited singer Jose Chameleone at Nakasero Hospital

A History of Denials Amidst Persistent Rumours

This is not the first time Chameleone and Zawedde's relationship has sparked such intense speculation.

Rumours about the two being romantically involved first surfaced earlier this year, following a video that showed them kissing at Zawedde’s home in the US.

At the time, Chameleone was undergoing medical treatment in the United States, and Zawedde was hosting him.