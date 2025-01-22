Abba Marcus speaks on Chameleone's relationship with Juliet Zawedde

Abba Marcus has lauded Juliet Zawedde for her care and support of his father, Jose Chameleone.

"She is taking care of my dad really well," Marcus said when TikToker Sheilah Price asked, "How is Aunt Zawedde?"

Marcus also mentioned that his uncle, Weasel Manizo, is doing well, adding, "He misses his family, but he's good."

Manizo, whose real name is Douglas Mayanja, accompanied his brother, Chameleone, to the United States, where they are both staying at Zawedde's residence as Chameleone undergoes rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Chameleone and Zawedde have been spotted together at several public events, prompting speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Rumours began circulating after a viral social media video showed the two almost sharing a kiss, igniting widespread curiosity. Many online users are now questioning whether they are romantically involved, particularly given Zawedde’s reported financial contributions towards Chameleone’s medical expenses.

Sources indicate that Zawedde, who resides in Boston, Massachusetts, provided significant financial support to facilitate Chameleone’s travel to the United States for further treatment. While Chameleone was receiving care at Nakasero Hospital in Uganda, Zawedde visited him, further fuelling interest in their connection.

Although the two are said to have been friends for some time, the depth of their relationship remains unclear. Numerous videos showing them appearing affectionate have since emerged on social media, but neither has confirmed whether they are romantically involved.